War Update: 122 Combat Clashes, Two Frontline Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 3, there were 122 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders along the frontline, with the highest number of enemy attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 22:00 on Sunday, May 3.

“A total of 122 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles, carried out 49 airstrikes dropping 180 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 6,421 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,400 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions,” the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped four aerial bombs, and conducted 53 shelling attacks, including two using multiple launch rocket systems. One assault was recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions three times toward Starytsia, Lyman, and Mytrofanivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out one attack toward Kurylivka.

Ukrainian National Guards Russian Zhitel EW system in Kharkiv region

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five assaults near Lyman, Novyi Myr, Drobysheve, and Ozerne. One battle continues.

In the Sloviansk secto r, the enemy launched two attacks toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In th e Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 19 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 23 attacks, attempting to advance toward Bilytske, Dorozhie, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 66 invaders were killed and 28 wounded in this sector alone. Ukrainian forces destroyed six vehicles, five pieces of special equipment, and one enemy command post. They also damaged two artillery systems, three vehicles, three pieces of special equipment, one UAV control point, and 20 enemy shelters. A total of 181 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces carried out three attacks near Vorone, Krasnohirske, and Berezove. Prosiana came under an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole sector, 15 attacks were recorded toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Pryluky, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Charivne, and Huliaipilske. Two clashes are still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted several settlements, including Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Novomykolaivka, Malyn, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Omelnyk, Yehorivka, Rizdviana, Barvinivka, and Rivne.

USF strikes 38 Russian air defense systems in April

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked once near Shcherbaky and conducted airstrikes in multiple areas, including Orikhiv, Omelnyk, Lystivka, Tavriiske, Hryhorivka, Odarivka, Zarichne, and Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy carried out two attacks toward Antonivka.

No significant changes were recorded in other sectors, the General Staff reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, through May 3, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,334,030 personnel.