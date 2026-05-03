Sweden Detains Sanctioned Tanker Suspected Of Links To Russia's Shadow Fleet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Swedish authorities have detained a tanker in the Baltic Sea suspected of sailing under a false flag and of belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, while also being listed under European Union sanctions.

According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this.

The Swedish Coast Guard said on Sunday that it, together with police, had boarded the Syrian-flagged Jin Hui vessel in Swedish territorial waters south of ⁠Trelleborg.

A preliminary investigation has been launched into a lack of seaworthiness.

“The Coast Guard suspects that the ship is sailing under a false flag, given there are a number of irregularities concerning its flag status, and therefore does not meet demands for seaworthiness as set out in international regulations and agreements,” the statement said.

Swedish authorities noted that the ship's destination was unclear and that it was believed to be carrying no cargo. It has appeared on several sanctions lists, including those of the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Swedish Minister for Civil Defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, separately stated on X that the vessel was suspected of being part of Russia's shadow fleet.

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Authorities added that Sweden has already stopped five vessels this year over ⁠on suspicion of various offences, including oil spills and sailing under a false flag, and opened criminal proceedings against some crew members.

As previously reported, following a decision by Swedish prosecutors, the cargo ship Caffa, detained near Trelleborg while en route to Russia's Saint Petersburg, was confiscated.

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