Chungthanglachen Axis: Vital Connectivity To North Sikkim Restored After Successive Disasters (Ld)

Gangtok, Feb 26 The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored the critical Chungthang–Lachen axis in North Sikkim, marking a major milestone in post-disaster recovery efforts following a series of natural calamities over the past two years, officials said on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth on Thursday inaugurated the restored 28-km Chungthang–Lachen road along with a 400-feet-long Bailey Suspension Bridge at Taram Chu, ensuring much-needed connectivity to the strategically important and remote region of North Sikkim.

The Lachen axis had suffered extensive damage due to the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023, Cyclone Remal in June 2024 and devastating cloudbursts in May–June 2025.

The repeated disasters had cut off road access for months, severely affecting local communities, security forces and the movement of essential supplies.

Following sustained engineering efforts under extremely challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, Project Swastik of the BRO, led by Brigadier Amit Sakhre, undertook round-the-clock operations to restore the route.

The project involved clearance of 96 landslides, construction of four major bridges, repair of two damaged bridges and creation of multiple diversions.

Engineers also carried out fresh formation cutting over eight kilometres of highly treacherous terrain to re-establish the line of communication.

The organisation's efforts had earlier resulted in the opening of the 7.5-km Naga–Toong stretch in October 2025, which provided partial connectivity to North Sikkim.

Describing the restoration as a“herculean task,” officials said the work demanded continuous execution due to unstable slopes, frequent weather disruptions and multiple sinking zones.

The reopening of the axis restores a vital lifeline for residents, security agencies and economic activity in the region, reflecting both engineering resilience and strong cooperation from local communities.

In his address, Minister Seth said the completion of the Chungthang–Lachen road and the Taram Chu Bridge was a significant step towards strengthening connectivity in North Sikkim.

He expressed appreciation for the BRO's selfless service and reaffirmed the government's commitment to the region's development and the well-being of its people.