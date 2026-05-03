Leading Through Service: Command Sgt. Maj. Maria Lepe's Journey From Enlistment To Senior Leader

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) For Command Sgt. Maj. Maria Lepe, a simple walk past the Grandview National Guard armory after high school softball practice turned into a career spanning more than two decades of service.

“I was getting out of softball practice, waiting to get picked up and I wandered into that building,” said Lepe.“There was a sign that said there were free benefits and life insurance and free school, and it was just the time that everybody was joining to do their part and I thought, there's a reason I'm here. So I buzzed the button, and a recruiter came out.”

That evening, Lepe presented her parents with a packet of information about the Washington Army National Guard.

“I took it home and my parents were like, do whatever you want, whatever feels good to you,” said Lepe.“I joined the Guard when I was 17, just fresh out of high school.”

That decision in 2002 marked the beginning of a career defined by steady growth, resilience, and a commitment to serving wherever she was needed. Enlisting as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, Military Occupational Specialty 74D, she has risen through the ranks serving from private to command sergeant major in the Washington CBRN field while staying close to home.

“I only have one MOS,” she said.“But within that, there are so many opportunities to grow.”

Early in her career, that growth didn't come quickly. Lepe spent years developing her skills before advancing through the ranks.

“I was a specialist until year eight,” she said.“Something I learned in the second half of my first contract was, 'what am I doing?' I hadn't finished my degree. I started school, but I hadn't finished it. What else am I doing? Am I going to other schools to be more experienced, more knowledgeable.”

The answers came through education, training, and a willingness to step outside her comfort zone.

“Once I got promoted to E5, it was a little bit easier because I also had my eye more on the ball on what I could do to become more competitive and more experienced in the Guard,” said Lepe.

Lepe also believes taking opportunities when they were presented helped her in her career. In 2008, she answered one of those opportunities when she deployed to Iraq with the 81st Armored Brigade Combat Team during a high-demand deployment cycle.

“That was a time when the state was really pulling for people to deploy, and I stepped into that opportunity,” she said.

The deployment reinforced her commitment to service and her connection to her home unit.

“As soon as my deployment was over, I went right back home to my unit,” she said.“That was always important to me. Serving where I was needed, but staying connected to my formation.”

Over the years, Lepe built her career across multiple units within the Washington Army National Guard's chemical formations, eventually rising to senior leadership roles within the 420th Chemical Battalion, serving in armories and readiness centers close to home in the Yakima Valley. Along the way, she also invested in professional development, served in the Honor Guard, and sought out assignments that would broaden her experience.

“Send me where I'm needed, that's always been my mindset,” said Lepe.

That mindset was tested again during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was called to support the state's response on short notice.

“When COVID started, I got a call, can you be on orders in the next 12 hours?'” Lepe recalled.“And I said, 'Yeah, absolutely. That's where you need me, that's where I'll go.'”

Lepe served as a noncommissioned officer in charge for multiple testing teams during the response, helping coordinate efforts across the state during an unprecedented domestic mission.

“I served as an NCOIC for multiple teams during the COVID response, supporting wherever the state needed us most,” she said.

Her ability to adapt, from overseas deployments to domestic operations-reflects the versatility of the National Guard and the leadership philosophy she developed over time.

Throughout her career, Lepe has emphasized perseverance, perspective, and the responsibility leaders have to improve the organization for those who follow.

“Just hang in there, times will change,” she said.“They won't always be gloomy.”

That perspective was shaped by her own early experiences as a junior soldier, navigating long training days and uncertainty about the future.

“As I moved into leadership positions, it became more about, 'What can I do to make it better?'” she said.“How can I help the people around me, given the experience I've gone through?”

Now serving at the highest enlisted level, Lepe continues to mentor the next generation of soldiers, encouraging them to take ownership of their development and embrace every opportunity to learn.

“You can be the change,” she said.“If you don't like what's happening, you can provide that change.”

For Lepe, the journey from a 17-year-old walking into an armory to a command sergeant major has been shaped by small decisions, consistent effort, and a commitment to service.

“Time flies,” she said.“As long as you're finding reasons to enjoy what you're doing, it makes it all worth it.”

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