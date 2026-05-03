Port Dawg Memorial Run Honors Fallen Aerial Porter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)Before the first steps of the Port Dawg Memorial Run were taken, participants gathered wearing memorial shirts and leis, and many carried photos of Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Allen as they prepared to run in her honor.

The leis were more than a visual tribute. Hawaii was Allen's favorite place after being stationed there during her time in the Navy. The red hibiscus was her favorite flower, so her family asked people to wear them during her celebration of life. The gesture became a tradition when remembering Allen.

“On behalf of the Allen family, we want to say thank you,” said her father, Kenneth Allen.

The run had not started yet, but the purpose of the morning was already clear. This year's event carried the name and memory of Allen, a 73rd Aerial Port Squadron Airman remembered by her family and fellow Port Dawgs as a servant leader, a rescuer, a fighter and a source of joy.

The annual Port Dawg Memorial Run, held May 2 at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, brought members of the aerial port community together to honor fallen aerial porters from across the career field. The 2026 memorial shirts listed Allen alongside Staff Sgt. Gregory Peterson, Senior Airman Aeron Olson and Senior Airman Mario Ceja, with the words,“They carried the mission together. We carry their legacy forward.”

For the 73rd APS, this year's run was especially personal.

Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison, Jr., 73rd APS commander, said Allen's loss left a lasting impact on the squadron.

“This year, with the passing of Tech Sergeant Jasmine Allen, we have her family out here with us joining us and remembering her,” Ellison said.“Everyone is here to remember Jasmine, the impact that she made on our unit, the impact she made on our lives.”

Ellison said the gathering was not only about remembering Allen, but also about helping the squadron and her family continue through the healing process together.

“When you lose somebody that has been integral to the squadron, then it leaves a hole,” Ellison said.“It never goes away, but the more you can interact with folks, and the more you can remember that person, the more it helps you to heal and come to grips with the loss.”

Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Brannan, 73rd APS aerial port manager, said Allen was a major part of the squadron's identity.

“Every year is special, but for us, Jasmine was such a huge part of our squadron,” Brannan said.“Being able to honor her and her family and close friends, bringing them into our Port Dawg family, that's very special.”

The term“Port Dawg” carries a meaning that is hard to explain to those outside the aerial port career field, Brannan said. It is built through long hours, deployments, cargo movement, passenger operations, shared hardship and the kind of trust required to keep the mission moving.

“Port Dawg means family,” Brannan said.“When you recognize yourself or someone as a Port Dawg, you know that's your brother or sister.”

Allen served as a passenger operations supervisor, where Brannan said she became known for taking care of Airmen regardless of whether they formally reported to her.

“There wasn't an Airman that wasn't taken care of when Jasmine was around,” Brannan said.“It didn't matter if they directly reported to her or not. She spoke with them all and helped develop them, always putting herself last.”

Ellison said Allen's influence reached beyond her assigned duties because of the way she approached people and the mission.

“More than anything, she was an infectious personality,” Ellison said.“She always had a smile on her face, and it just made getting the training done better, getting the work done better.”

At the same time, Ellison said Allen held those around her to a high standard.

“When you have somebody like that, it's a force multiplier,” Ellison said.“It makes everything seem easier, but at the same time she also held us to a high standard.”

Retired Master Sgt. Steven McKenzie said Allen brought that same spirit even while facing cancer.

“She truly understood what servant leadership was all about,” McKenzie said.“She was a servant and an amazing warrior in the midst of the most insurmountable challenges.”

McKenzie said Allen continued serving during her illness and remained focused on others, even near the end of her life.

“Even in the last few days of her life, she was trying to make us happy,” McKenzie said.“The gift that we had to be in her life, and her mom and dad letting us share with them, was a gift from God.”

For Allen's family, the event offered a visible reminder that her life and service continue to matter to the Airmen who served beside her.

Kenneth Allen described his daughter as warmhearted, loving and deeply committed to others.

“She cared for everybody,” he said.“Love was deep in her heart, and she was a hard worker. She pulled her weight.”

Beyond the uniform, he said, she was first his daughter - and someone he believed had a purpose.

“She was my loving daughter, and she was God's,” Kenneth said.“I've always said she was an angel sent by the Lord, and she came down here to do His work.”

Elaine Allen said seeing the unit gather in Jasmine's memory showed the impact her daughter had on those around her.

“It means that she's honored, she's recognized for the work that she has done, and she's being celebrated,” Elaine said.“I'm just overjoyed with the whole unit and with the families that came out with their support.”

Elaine said her daughter had transferred from the Navy to the Air Force Reserve and quickly found a home in the 73rd APS.

“She loved the professionalism, the family atmosphere and the training that she got from the 73rd,” Elaine said.

She also remembered Jasmine as adventurous from a young age, recalling a time when Jasmine was willing to attend Girl Scout camp even when others from her group were not going.

“She said, 'No, because the Girl Scout motto is always make new friends,'” Elaine said.

That willingness to connect with others continued throughout Jasmine's life. Elaine said Jasmine was proud to serve her country, proud to be an Airman and deeply committed to the Airmen she trained.

“She definitely wanted to follow in mom and dad's footsteps into the military, so she actually did that,” Elaine said.“She was proud to be an Airman. She was proud to serve her country.”

The memorial run also reflected another part of Jasmine's life: her love for animals. Her dog, Cassie Nova, attended the event, carried forward as another living reminder of Jasmine's compassion. McKenzie said Jasmine rescued the boxer as a puppy running through downtown Dallas.

“She had a passion for saving other people and animals,” McKenzie said.

Master Sgt. Amy Perez, a close friend of Allen, said Jasmine was part of her family's daily life. Perez said her family helped care for Jasmine's dogs, including Cassie Nova and Bourbon.

“There's not a day that goes by that I don't miss her,” Perez said.“I just want her back.”

Following the run, Allen's family was recognized and presented with gifts in Jasmine's memory. Perez spoke on behalf of those gathered, thanking the family for allowing the squadron to continue honoring Jasmine. Among the gifts presented were flowers, photos and a small camera containing images of Jasmine from the squadron and from a photography project Perez's daughter had worked on with her.

“She loved everybody,” Perez said.“In her final moments, all she was thinking about was all of us - how we can make everybody's life better, how we can show everybody how much we love each other and how much we could spread the joy.”

For the Airmen of the 73rd APS, the run was more than a memorial event. It was a reminder of the standard Allen set, the Airmen she shaped and the responsibility the unit carries to remember its own.

Brannan said the run helps younger Airmen understand the value of every member of the team.

“It allows us an opportunity to show how important each and every member is,” Brannan said.“Whether you're a one-striper, a lieutenant colonel or a colonel, you're a Port Dawg here in the port.”

Ellison said the run also gave the squadron an opportunity to welcome Allen's family into the 73rd APS community.

“It allows us to bring her family into the 73rd family and for them to experience the camaraderie that we have, the camaraderie that Jasmine had while she was here, while she was a part of this unit,” Ellison said.

As participants ran and walked together, Brannan said the event reflected the bond of the aerial port community.

“There is no first or last,” he said.“It's just together. Some may run, some may walk. Those that finish first probably are going to turn around and go back and run with other people, or go back and walk with people. It's just togetherness.”

For Kenneth Allen, that togetherness meant his daughter's spirit was still present.

“Jasmine is here,” he said.“I think you know she's here through her spirit. Enjoy this day, because this is her day and everybody else's day as well.”

Ellison said Allen's family remains part of the 73rd APS family.

“They are part of this family,” Ellison said.“Any time they want to come out, any time they want to remember Jasmine or share stories, the door is open.”

And for the Port Dawgs who served beside her, the message to Jasmine's family was simple.

“We love you,” McKenzie said.“We'll always honor Jazzy. We'll honor her to the day we die. It's never going to stop.”

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