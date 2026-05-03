Bihar CM Announces Solatium, Holds High-Level Meetings In Delhi

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bihar CM Announces Solatium for Ratanpur Accident Victims

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday extended condolences over the death of 4 individuals in a road accident in Ratanpur, and announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. In a post on X, the Bihar CM called the incident "extremely tragic and heart-rending." Expressing hopes of the heavenly abode of the deceased, he directed the Disaster Management Department to provide the solatium "The untimely demise of 4 individuals in a road accident in Ratanpur under the Motipur police station area of Muzaffarpur district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family members. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide the families with the strength to endure this unbearable sorrow. The Disaster Management Department has been directed to provide a solatium grant of 4 lakh rupees each to the dependents of the deceased," he said in a post on X.

CM Choudhary Holds Key Meetings in Delhi

Earlier in the day, after assuming office as the first BJP Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary on Sunday held a series of high-level meetings in the national capital with senior Union ministers and party leaders, discussing key issues related to security, governance, and the state's development agenda.

Meeting with Amit Shah

Choudhary met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and said he received detailed guidance on governance and security matters of Bihar. In a post on X, he stated, "Met with the country's illustrious Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and received guidance on various topics related to security, good governance, and the overall development of Bihar."

Meeting with JP Nadda

Choudhary also met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and former BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. He said the discussions focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and addressing issues related to the fertiliser sector. "Today, I had a formal meeting with the Hon'ble Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers, and former National President of BJP, Shri @JPNadda ji, in New Delhi. On this occasion, there was a meaningful discussion on the strengthening of modern medical facilities in Bihar and issues related to the fertilizer sector," he wrote on X.

The series of meetings comes as the newly elected Bihar Chief Minister begins formal engagements in Delhi, focusing on aligning state development priorities with central government support across key sectors, including security, finance, health, and agriculture inputs.

Marking a historic shift in Bihar's political landscape, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in on April 15 as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)