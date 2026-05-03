MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Washington University-Fudan University EMBA Completes Shanghai Zhangjiang Pharma Valley Field Study

May 03, 2026 11:57 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2026) - The Washington University-Fudan University EMBA program recently organized students, faculty and alumni to conduct a field study tour at Shanghai Zhangjiang Pharma Valley. The activity deeply analyzed the development trend of Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises transforming from product export-oriented growth to capability-driven global expansion. Participants exchanged in-depth views on the visited pharmaceutical enterprise's global strategy, innovative model, advanced formulation technologies, and the updated globalization logic in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Growth Is Now Capability-Driven

Wu Yiming, alumnus of the Washington University-Fudan University EMBA program, shared with participants the development journey and global expansion strategy of his pharmaceutical enterprise.

Wu highlighted the company's core technological advantages. Powered by proprietary technologies, the enterprise has secured multiple f irst-to-market breakthroughs and built a differentiated product portfolio with high clinical value.

Another corporate guest stated that the enterprise is expanding its complex injection platforms and production capacity, while extending its global footprint across the U.S., Belt and Road regions, the Gulf, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Given the high barriers of North American pharma markets, the joint EMBA program provides a systematic North American market expansion empowerment system. Supported by Washington University Olin Business School's global resources, it delivers overseas courses, think tank connections and industrial docking services to help enterprises comply with local regulations, access mainstream markets and build stable global supply chains.

Systemic Strength Defines Core Competitiveness

Professor Markus Baer, Olin Vice Dean and core program faculty, offers in-depth expertise in global corporate management and supply chain strategy.

Professor Baer pointed out that the visited pharmaceutical firm has obtained more than 10 U.S. ANDA approvals and steady access to European and American markets, all stemming from its mature innovation, R&D and corporate management system. Its capability output, transparent internal governance and resilient supply chains greatly enhance global supply stability and brand competitiveness.

The visit concluded with focused discussions on pharma industry trends and AI applications in drug R&D, enabling participants to deepen their cognition of industrial globalization and intelligent upgrading.

The industry paradigm is undergoing a shift: competition is no longer limited to low-cost exports, but is increasingly centered on comprehensive core capabilities, including R&D strength, standardized compliance, and resilient supply chains. This field study, organized by the Washington University-Fudan University EMBA program, helped participants understand the global strategic thinking required for industrial upgrading and overseas expansion from the perspective of real business practice.

Launched in 2002, the Washington University-Fudan University EMBA program is one of China's first approved Sino-foreign cooperative EMBA programs and was ranked No. 1 globally in the 2025 Financial Times Global EMBA Ranking. Moving forward, the program will continue to organize corporate visits and industry exchange activities, connecting academic theory with business practice to help executives deepen industry insights, broaden their global vision, and strengthen strategic decision-making for high-quality global business development.