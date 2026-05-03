Russian Drone Strike In Kherson Leaves One Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a 46-year-old woman who was outside sustained shrapnel wounds to the chest, arms, and leg, a concussion, and closed head and brain injuries," the administration said.

It was added that an ambulance crew transported the injured woman to a hospital in moderate condition.

Russian strikes on Nikopol region leave five people injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Kherson community Russian forces have been carrying out mass drone attacks for the second consecutive day on the settlement of Inzhenerne in the Nadniprianske rural district, causing damage and injuries.