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Russian Attack Damages 35 Houses In Suburbs Of Chornomorsk

Russian Attack Damages 35 Houses In Suburbs Of Chornomorsk


2026-05-03 03:04:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of damaged houses has increased: currently, 35 private households are known to be affected. One house was completely destroyed, another was severely damaged, and the rest sustained varying degrees of destruction," the statement said.

Kiper added that port infrastructure was also damaged.

According to the regional head, critical infrastructure is operating steadily: electricity, water, and gas supplies are fully maintained.

Read also: Two dead and five injured in Odesa region following attack on port infrastructure

As Ukrinform previously reported, two people were killed and five others injured in the Odesa region as a result of an attack on port infrastructure.

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