Governor Hochul Announces Record Visitation At New York's Olympic Authority Venues, Surpassing 1.2 Million Visits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that visitation to New York State's Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) venues has surpassed 1.2 million visits during the 2025-26 fiscal year, setting a new record and underscoring the State's continued leadership in tourism, recreation and international sport.

“New York's premiere Olympic venues are not only a cornerstone of our tourism economy, but they are also a center of sport excellence right here in New York State,” Governor Hochul said.“The state's Olympic venues draw visitors and athletes from across the globe, and we remain committed to growing regional economies while supporting the next generation of top tier athletes.”

The milestone reflects sustained growth across the Olympic Authority's venues, driven by strong winter visitation, expanded year-round offerings, and a robust calendar of national and international events.

Visitation surpassed previous records, with particularly strong winter demand:

Total Visits: More than 1.2 million

Note: Conference Center events, custom groups, non-ticket events, and functions are not included in these totals, meaning overall visitation impact is even greater.

Total Skier Visits: 764,453, a 9 percent increase over the prior season (696,342) and an all-time high, with record-setting visitation at Whiteface Mountain (250,225), Gore Mountain (261,053), and Belleayre Mountain (253,175), along with approximately 9,000 Nordic visits at Mt Van Hoevenberg

The majority of visits occurred during peak winter months, supported by favorable conditions, expanded snowmaking capabilities, and a full calendar of events and competitions.

International Events and Olympic Momentum

A series of high-profile events helped drive visitation and international visibility, including:



WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series which drew more than 17,400 attendees, featured 381 athletes from over 30 countries, and delivered global broadcast exposure as the only U.S. stop on the World Cup circuit

FIS Cross-Country World Cup Finals at Mt Van Hoevenberg, which attracted more than 35,600 attendees over three days and brought together 203 athletes from 22 nations for the season-ending global competition ECAC Hockey Championships, where the women's championship recorded its highest attendance on record, and the men's championship remained on par with last year's record-setting performance

These events, combined with Lake Placid's legacy as a two-time Olympic host, continue to generate strong interest during an Olympic cycle, reinforcing the region's global reputation as a premier winter sports destination.

A Global Hub for Athlete Training and Development

In addition to reinforcing New York's position as a premier winter sports destination, the State's Olympic venues serve as a critical hub for elite athlete training and international competition. Each year, the Olympic Authority hosts thousands of athletes in partnership with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and national governing bodies. This impact is reflected on the global stage, with 14 members of Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics listed as New York State hometown athletes, alongside a broader group who live and train at Olympic Authority venues.

Building on its Olympic legacy, the Olympic Authority has evolved into a year-round high-performance training center supporting elite competition, athlete development pathways, and major international events. This dual role - driving tourism while advancing sport at the highest level - positions the Olympic Authority as a unique and strategic asset for New York State.

Olympic Authority President and CEO Ashley Walden said,“This record-setting year reflects the strength of our venues, the impact of world-class events, and the dedication of our team and partners. We are proud to support New York State's tourism economy while continuing to serve as a year-round destination for athletes training and competing at the highest levels.”

Statewide Tourism Partnerships

The Olympic Authority continues to work in close collaboration with ROOST and I LOVE NY to promote visitation and align regional and statewide tourism strategies, ensuring New York remains a leading destination for year-round travel and recreation.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Governor Hochul's commitment to the Olympic Authority sites continues to generate dividends. The State's investments to improve and enhance these venues means more world class events are welcoming more athletes and visitors from around the globe, supporting the unique small businesses that are the heartbeat of the Adirondack tourism economy."

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said,“New York's Olympic legacy is not just for the history books, it's something New Yorkers experience every day. Record visitation at our Olympic Regional Development Authority facilities reflects their unique dual role: world-class venues for elite international competition and accessible destinations for everyday recreational use for people of all levels. Thanks to smart investments and continued modernization under Governor Kathy Hochul, these facilities are thriving year-round, supporting recreational athletes while remaining prepared to host the world's best competitors and welcome global spectators. I am confident there will be many more record-breaking years in the Olympic Authority's future. New York has proven that our Olympic infrastructure is sustainable, state-of-the-art, and ready for the world stage.”

Essex County Board of Legislators Chairman Steve McNally said,“The Governor's investment in the Olympic Authority is showing great improvement that really positively impacts our tourism in the Adirondacks.”

Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin said,“The State of New York deserves a lot of credit for the upgrades to the sports venues and for hosting the world university games. The thoughtfulness and the thoroughness of the upgrades, have made for unbelievable improvements. Our sports venues are now amongst the best in the world. The upgrades to our sports venues, coupled with a highly successful World University Games, and the professionalism with which order runs the venues has put Lake Placid back on the map for decades to come, and without a doubt responsible for the great season the Olympic Authority has had year after year.”

North Elba Town Supervisor Rick Preston said,“This announcement highlights the dual role of New York's Olympic venues as both economic, drivers and centers for elite athletic competition, training, and development. With the generous support from Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State, the Olympic Authority continues to demonstrate success, hosting several national and international events across all of its venues, further reinforcing their significance on both a regional and global stage.”

Economic Impact and Regional Trends

Record visitation continues to generate meaningful economic benefits across the Adirondack and Catskill regions, supporting local businesses, workforce opportunities, and extended visitor stays. According to data provided by the Regional Offices of Sustainable Tourism, overnight visitor spending in Essex County increased by approximately $6.4 million between FY2026 and FY2025

While visitation remains strong, the Olympic Authority is monitoring evolving travel patterns, including shifts in international visitation such as softer Canadian travel, and is working closely with partners to respond to changing market conditions.

Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism President and CEO Dan Kelleher said,“We are grateful for Governor Hochul's continued investments in and support for the Olympic venues in the Adirondack Region. Over the past year, our region has seen record visitation levels supporting our small businesses and local communities."

Year-Round Growth and Investment

Ongoing investments in venue modernization and expanded programming continue to enhance the guest experience and support year-round visitation. These improvements enable the Olympic Authority to host world-class events while also expanding recreational access for visitors of all ages and abilities.

Building on this record-setting year, the Olympic Authority is well-positioned for continued success, supported by a strong pipeline of national and international events, sustained collaboration with state and regional tourism partners, and ongoing demand driven by its Olympic legacy and year-round offerings.

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