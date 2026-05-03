Egyptian Singer Hani Shaker Passes Away In Paris After A Battle With Illness

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The iconic Egyptian artist Hani Shaker has died at the age of 73 in Paris, leaving behind a rich artistic legacy that spanned more than five decades.

Throughout his career, he released hundreds of songs and became one of the leading figures in classical romantic music, according to his manager Khadr Aknan.

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The Musicians' Syndicate mourned his death, saying Egyptian and Arab music had lost one of its most prominent figures.

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His health worsened sharply in his final hours after he reportedly lost consciousness due to a severe drop in blood oxygen levels, which affected brain function, before passing away in intensive care at Foch Hospital, according to Egyptian media.

Earlier, singer Nadia Mostafa, a member of the Musicians' Syndicate board, said on Facebook that Shaker had suffered a sudden respiratory failure.

A source close to him told Egyptian newspaper Masrawy that his health had been fragile since early March, when he was first admitted with severe colon inflammation and bleeding. He underwent surgery to remove part of the colon and remained under close medical care.

The source added that his condition later worsened due to repeated bleeding, leading doctors to remove the entire colon. He also required intensive treatment, including IV nutrition and tube feeding.

The complications affected several vital organs, including the kidneys, and his heart reportedly stopped for several minutes before being successfully revived.

He later travelled abroad with medical approval for rehabilitation to restore his physical functions, showing initial improvement before being readmitted to intensive care.

Tributes from across the Arab world have since poured in, honouring his long career and legacy, with expectations of official and public funeral arrangements reflecting his stature.



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