TLD Launches Westrict Mixed-Use Project In Sheikh Zayed With Marriott Partnership

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) TLD has announced the launch of Westrict, a new mixed-use development in Sheikh Zayed, which will include a Tribute Portfolio Hotel & Residences in partnership with Marriott International.

The project is strategically located along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road within a rapidly expanding development corridor linking key destinations such as the Grand Egyptian Museum and Sphinx International Airport, reflecting rising investment momentum in West Cairo.

According to the company, Westrict is designed as an integrated development combining residential, hospitality, administrative, and commercial components within a unified operational framework. The project spans a built-up area of approximately 60,000 square metres.

The development will feature a 123-room Tribute Portfolio hotel alongside around 250 serviced residential units. It will also include 110 administrative units and a retail component expected to host a range of brands and dining outlets. The project incorporates design features aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and environmental performance.

The agreement between TLD and Marriott International was signed in Cairo, attended by Ahmed El-Tayebi, Chairperson of TLD; Omar El-Tayebi, CEO of TLD; and Shady Hassan, Vice President of Development for North Africa at Marriott International, along with representatives from both sides.

Hassan said the project builds on Marriott's ongoing collaboration with TLD following a previous development, and reflects the group's strategy of partnering with developers that meet its operational and design standards.

Ahmed El-Tayebi noted that the project aligns with TLD's expansion strategy in West Cairo, particularly in areas benefiting from infrastructure upgrades and growing tourism activity. He added that the location is part of a broader shift positioning West Cairo as a hub for hospitality and mixed-use developments.

Omar El-Tayebi said the partnership aims to introduce international hospitality standards within an integrated environment that combines residential and commercial offerings.

TLD added that the project is being developed in collaboration with a number of international and local firms, including L35 Architects for design, Savills as commercial advisor, and El Ghoneimi Architects for interior design.

Founded in 2019 as part of El-Tayebi Holding Group, TLD develops projects across several locations in Egypt, including Mostakbal City, Sahl Hasheesh, and the New Administrative Capital. The company said Westrict forms part of its broader expansion plans in West Cairo.