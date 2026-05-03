Al-Sisi Orders Stronger Social Protection, Market Oversight, And Strategic Goods Security

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has directed the government to reinforce strategic commodity reserves, intensify anti-inflation measures, and expand spending on healthcare, education, and social protection during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

According to the presidency, the meeting addressed Egypt's political, economic, and social priorities, including welfare programs, education and healthcare reforms, investment promotion, export growth, and industrial localization under Egypt Vision 2030.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of securing sufficient supplies of strategic goods amid ongoing regional and international developments, ensuring stable food availability, and tightening market oversight. He also emphasized the continuation of inflation-reduction policies and the need to improve living standards, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Madbouly reviewed government efforts to advance broader development programs, including industrial investment and public service reforms.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the opening of Senghor University's new campus in Borg El Arab this May. The project reflects Egypt's growing international cooperation and aims to strengthen development and capacity-building across Africa by offering integrated educational opportunities for students from African and Francophone countries.

Egypt views the university as part of its broader strategy to reinforce its role as a regional hub for higher education and development cooperation.

The presidency noted that the meeting forms part of regular government reviews aimed at maintaining economic and social stability amid global and regional pressures.