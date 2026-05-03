Qatar Participates In Meetings Of Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84)

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by its Permanent Mission to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Qatar Energy, participated in the meetings of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), held in London.

This participation comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for international efforts aimed at protecting the marine environment and enhancing cooperation among member states on relevant environmental issues.

The Committee discussed a number of environmental topics, most notably ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships, in addition to other issues related to the protection of seafarers and the marine environment, as well as de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the meetings, the State of Qatar's delegation expressed its concern regarding the threats facing navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman and the potential environmental risks they pose. The delegation emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, and rejected any measures that impede international transit.