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5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits 190 Km West Of Neiafu, Tonga: USGS

5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits 190 Km West Of Neiafu, Tonga: USGS


2026-05-03 02:05:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 190 km west of Neiafu, Tonga at 1636 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 292.3 km, was initially determined to be at 18.54 degrees south latitude and 175.78 degrees west longitude.

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The Peninsula

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