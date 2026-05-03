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Row Over Milk Price Hike In Odisha As BJD Targets Govt
(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 3 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday targeted the state government over the Rs 4 hike in milk prices by the state-owned Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED), stating that the“double-engine” government has put consumers under severe hardship regional party alleged that of the Rs 4 hike, only Rs 1 will go to milk farmers, while the state government will divert the remaining Rs 3 into its coffers a press conference held at Sankha Bhavan (party headquarters), BJD spokesperson and media coordinator Dr Lenin Mohanty said that the government has increased OMFED milk prices by Rs 4 per litre. Out of this, only Rs 1 benefits dairy farmers, while the remaining Rs 3 benefits the state government.“The government had earlier tried to gain publicity by issuing newspaper advertisements about giving Rs 1 more per litre to farmers. However, the government's real intention has now come to light. In the name of giving Rs 1 to farmers, it has looted Rs 4 from consumers,” alleged the BJD spokesperson said that the BJD has demanded that the state government pass on the entire hiked amount of Rs 4 to farmers. The senior BJD leader added that rising cooking gas prices have already made life difficult for the common people said the repeated gas price hikes -- four in the last six months -- are like“adding insult to injury”, further increasing the cost of living Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) has increased milk prices across the state by Rs 4 per litre, a move that is expected to impact daily consumers. As per reports, the price of toned milk has been revised from Rs 50 to Rs 54 per litre, while premium milk now costs Rs 58 per litre, up from Rs 54, Gold Premium milk has been increased from Rs 56 to Rs 60 per litre, and the Gold Premium Plus variant will now be sold at Rs 64 per litre, compared to its earlier price of Rs 60 addition, 500 ml pouches of toned milk and premium milk will now be priced at Rs 27 and Rs 29, respectively, reflecting the same upward revision in smaller packs.
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