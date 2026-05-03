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US Transportation Secy Defends Trump As Gas Prices Surge
(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, May 3 (IANS) US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's handling of the Iran conflict, even as surging fuel prices strain American households and deepen economic concerns.
In an interview to ABC News, Duffy acknowledged rising energy costs but expressed confidence that prices would fall once supply routes stabilise."Once the Strait opens, you'll see prices come down, come down immediately," Duffy said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint disrupted by the ongoing conflict cautioned, however, that recovery would not be instantaneous."There's going to be a tail to that. It's going to take time to get back to where we were before this conflict began," he added remarks come as average US gasoline prices have climbed to $4.45 per gallon, with many Americans cutting back on driving and household expenses framed the crisis within broader national security concerns, backing Trump's decision to confront Iran."We can't have a nuclear Iran," he said, describing Tehran as "the most destabilising force in the world for 40 years".He added that the US administration's approach prioritises long-term global stability."He's taking action, bold action," Duffy said of President Trump, adding that the goal is to ensure "the world and America is safer".Pressed on the economic pain facing consumers, the US Transportation Secretary pointed to domestic policy measures and energy production capacity."In America, we're not going to have supply shortages because we produce so much here," he said, underscoring what he described as US "energy dominance".He also highlighted recent tax measures as a buffer for households."He wanted to make sure that Americans got a big tax refund this tax season," Duffy said, linking fiscal policy to consumer relief mounting criticism over the prolonged conflict, the US Transportation Secretary added that energy prices would ease once shipping resumes."Again, you're going to start to see immediate relief. Once the strait opens and supply flows again, we are going to be in a way better place," he said transportation Chief also addressed the shutdown of budget airline Spirit Airlines, rejecting claims that the war alone triggered its collapse."They were bleeding money," Duffy said, noting that the airline had already filed for bankruptcy and faced long-standing financial troubles added that the US administration had coordinated with other carriers to minimise disruption."There is actually a unified American approach to helping passengers and employees of Spirit navigate this crisis," he said analysts say the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will be critical to easing global supply constraints, though even under favourable conditions, full normalisation could take months.
In an interview to ABC News, Duffy acknowledged rising energy costs but expressed confidence that prices would fall once supply routes stabilise."Once the Strait opens, you'll see prices come down, come down immediately," Duffy said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint disrupted by the ongoing conflict cautioned, however, that recovery would not be instantaneous."There's going to be a tail to that. It's going to take time to get back to where we were before this conflict began," he added remarks come as average US gasoline prices have climbed to $4.45 per gallon, with many Americans cutting back on driving and household expenses framed the crisis within broader national security concerns, backing Trump's decision to confront Iran."We can't have a nuclear Iran," he said, describing Tehran as "the most destabilising force in the world for 40 years".He added that the US administration's approach prioritises long-term global stability."He's taking action, bold action," Duffy said of President Trump, adding that the goal is to ensure "the world and America is safer".Pressed on the economic pain facing consumers, the US Transportation Secretary pointed to domestic policy measures and energy production capacity."In America, we're not going to have supply shortages because we produce so much here," he said, underscoring what he described as US "energy dominance".He also highlighted recent tax measures as a buffer for households."He wanted to make sure that Americans got a big tax refund this tax season," Duffy said, linking fiscal policy to consumer relief mounting criticism over the prolonged conflict, the US Transportation Secretary added that energy prices would ease once shipping resumes."Again, you're going to start to see immediate relief. Once the strait opens and supply flows again, we are going to be in a way better place," he said transportation Chief also addressed the shutdown of budget airline Spirit Airlines, rejecting claims that the war alone triggered its collapse."They were bleeding money," Duffy said, noting that the airline had already filed for bankruptcy and faced long-standing financial troubles added that the US administration had coordinated with other carriers to minimise disruption."There is actually a unified American approach to helping passengers and employees of Spirit navigate this crisis," he said analysts say the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will be critical to easing global supply constraints, though even under favourable conditions, full normalisation could take months.
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