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Hyderabad Police Commissioner Warns Cow Vigilantes Against Taking Law Into Their Hands
(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 3 (IANS) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Sunday asked 'Gau Rakshak' (cow vigilante) groups from taking law into their hands.
He emphasised that 'Gau Rakshaks' must maintain the utmost respect for the law. The Commissioner stated that while they should immediately report any information regarding the illegal transportation of cattle to the police, they must under no circumstances take the law into their own hands by engaging in direct attacks on the accused to a statement from the Commissioner's office, he warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating these regulations view of the upcoming Bakrid festival, the Police Commissioner on Sunday held a special coordination meeting with representatives of various 'Gau Rakshak' groups to discuss the precautions to be taken for maintaining law and order in the city on the occasion, he stated that stringent measures are being implemented-including the establishment of checkpoints along the Commissionerate's borders-to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the city during the festive period Commissioner further announced that he has issued orders to officials to register severe criminal cases against individuals who post reels or videos on social media related to cattle slaughter that are liable to hurt public sentiments or incite tensions advised that volunteers should not accompany police personnel at checkpoints, nor should they engage in activities such as taking photographs of cattle or sharing details of the accused on social media directed that, for the purpose of coordination with the police, each organisation must designate a representative and provide the phone numbers of its members to the police. He mandated that all volunteers must strictly wear their identity cards was made clear that cow vigilantes, under the guise of conducting inspections, must not carry any weapons or sharp objects. The Commissioner said strict action would be taken against anyone found chasing vehicles currently under police custody or creating obstructions on the roads was stated that surveillance would be maintained against illegal cattle transportation-conducted without veterinary certification-not only during festive seasons but throughout the entire year. It was also announced that the police control room number, 8712661000, could be contacted round-the-clock to provide information.A call was issued to all citizens to act in coordination and extend their cooperation to the police. While responding positively to several issues raised by representatives of cow vigilante associations, everyone was urged to conduct themselves in a responsible manner Commissioners Tafsir Iqbal and Srinivasulu, Joint Commissioner N. Swetha, and DCPs from various zones participated in the meeting.
He emphasised that 'Gau Rakshaks' must maintain the utmost respect for the law. The Commissioner stated that while they should immediately report any information regarding the illegal transportation of cattle to the police, they must under no circumstances take the law into their own hands by engaging in direct attacks on the accused to a statement from the Commissioner's office, he warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating these regulations view of the upcoming Bakrid festival, the Police Commissioner on Sunday held a special coordination meeting with representatives of various 'Gau Rakshak' groups to discuss the precautions to be taken for maintaining law and order in the city on the occasion, he stated that stringent measures are being implemented-including the establishment of checkpoints along the Commissionerate's borders-to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the city during the festive period Commissioner further announced that he has issued orders to officials to register severe criminal cases against individuals who post reels or videos on social media related to cattle slaughter that are liable to hurt public sentiments or incite tensions advised that volunteers should not accompany police personnel at checkpoints, nor should they engage in activities such as taking photographs of cattle or sharing details of the accused on social media directed that, for the purpose of coordination with the police, each organisation must designate a representative and provide the phone numbers of its members to the police. He mandated that all volunteers must strictly wear their identity cards was made clear that cow vigilantes, under the guise of conducting inspections, must not carry any weapons or sharp objects. The Commissioner said strict action would be taken against anyone found chasing vehicles currently under police custody or creating obstructions on the roads was stated that surveillance would be maintained against illegal cattle transportation-conducted without veterinary certification-not only during festive seasons but throughout the entire year. It was also announced that the police control room number, 8712661000, could be contacted round-the-clock to provide information.A call was issued to all citizens to act in coordination and extend their cooperation to the police. While responding positively to several issues raised by representatives of cow vigilante associations, everyone was urged to conduct themselves in a responsible manner Commissioners Tafsir Iqbal and Srinivasulu, Joint Commissioner N. Swetha, and DCPs from various zones participated in the meeting.
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