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DMK Alliance Will Win TN Decisively, No Question Of Hung Assembly: VCK Leader Thirumavalavan
(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 3 (IANS) VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday asserted that the DMK-led alliance is poised for a "massive victory" in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, firmly dismissing speculation about a fractured mandate or the possibility of a hung Assembly. Talking to reporters at Chennai airport after returning from Bengaluru, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief said his assessment was based on extensive ground-level feedback gathered during the campaign. He claimed to have directly interacted with voters in over 40 constituencies, which, he said, indicated a strong wave in favour of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance. "Most post-poll surveys have pointed to a clear victory for the alliance. While a few have projected alternative outcomes, the overall trend suggests that the DMK will form the government on its own and continue in power," Thirumavalavan said. On reports that he had criticised VCK cadre for not adequately supporting alliance partners in certain constituencies, Thirumavalavan clarified that his remarks had been misinterpreted. He said the comments were meant as internal guidance to improve coordination and discipline among party workers, and not as a broad criticism. "I referred only to a few constituencies where improvements were needed. Such observations are part of routine organisational feedback, but some are attempting to exaggerate them to create confusion within the alliance," he said, adding that efforts to weaken the DMK alliance had not succeeded. The VCK leader also rejected claims that Tamil Nadu could witness a hung Assembly or that actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay could emerge as a decisive power centre. He alleged that such narratives were being fuelled by "right-wing groups" and betting syndicates seeking to influence public perception. "Not all survey agencies have made such predictions. These claims are being spread with political motives," he said. Thirumavalavan further alleged that betting networks were actively driving speculation around Vijay's prospects. "Before the elections, betting trends favoured the DMK. After polling, the focus shifted to Vijay. These are rumours generated by gambling syndicates, and the truth will be known when results are declared," he said. He also questioned statements by a former police official reportedly backing Vijay, saying such opinions did not lend credibility to the claims. Criticising social media platforms, Thirumavalavan said they were disproportionately amplifying Vijay's popularity. Drawing parallels with earlier political entrants such as Vijayakanth, Vaiko, and S. Ramadoss, he noted that the current level of online projection was unprecedented due to the rapid expansion of digital platforms."Not all youth support Vijay. Many have voted against him, but such voices are not amplified. Social media often projects one individual as a hero while ignoring dissenting opinions," he added.
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