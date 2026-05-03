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'Your Strength Can Help BJP Form Govt In Punjab', Haryana CM Saini Appeals To Obcs
(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 3 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday called upon the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Punjab to unite, saying their collective strength could ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the next government in the state. He said the BJP“works with everyone and gives equal representation to all sections of society”.Addressing an OBC community gathering in Ropar, Punjab, CM Saini raised questions over the holding of the special session of the Punjab Assembly on International Labour Day. He said it made a mockery of workers and reflected an anti-poor mindset Chief Minister said that the people of Punjab, who had given a strong mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are now feeling disappointed with the government's performance to the confidence motion brought in the Assembly, he said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should also spell out how many promises made during the last elections have been fulfilled so far the gathering, the Chief Minister said that such a huge participation of the OBC community shows that it is now aware of its rights, respect and future, and is becoming united.“This unity and energy will bring social and political change in the coming time.”He said the OBC community has a proud history and has contributed greatly to nation-building. However, it is unfortunate that for a long time this community did not get the respect and opportunities it deserved in Punjab Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social justice has been implemented in both policy and intent.“The Prime Minister himself belongs to the OBC community and has worked to bring backward and poor sections into the mainstream,” he said said the BJP has not treated OBCs as a vote bank but has empowered them by giving leadership roles.“There are 27 OBC ministers in the Union Cabinet and OBC Chief Ministers in five BJP-ruled states, which shows respect for the community,” he added Saini further said that the OBC Commission was given constitutional status under the leadership of the Prime Minister, which was a historic step. He added that 27 per cent reservation has been provided to the OBC community in medical and higher education, increasing opportunities for the youth appealed to the OBC community to unite and join the BJP, and to strengthen the party in Punjab. He urged them to prepare for the upcoming elections and spread awareness about the BJP at the grassroots accused the Punjab government of injustice towards the OBC community and said people must raise their voice together to secure their rights.
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