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Delhi: Kuljeet Singh Chahal Leads NDMC's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' At Bapu Dham
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday led residents of Bapu Dham NDMC Housing Complex, Chanakyapuri, in promoting environmental protection by planting trees under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, said an official campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to inspire people to protect the environment by planting trees in the name of their mothers said "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" is not just a tree-planting campaign, but a movement of emotional and social responsibility. When we plant trees, we secure our future said that the New Delhi Municipal Council has prepared a year-long "Green Calendar," under which tree-planting will take place at various locations every Sunday. The Garden, Health, Civil, and Sanitation departments will work together to ensure proper care and healthy growth of the plants's event was special because it involved not only tree plantation but also on-the-spot listening to the concerns of citizens by Chahal, said a statement interacted directly with residents and RWA members to understand their problems. Officials from the civil, electricity, roads, sewerage, and garden departments were also present to offer solutions directed officials from the Civil and Electricity departments to resolve all issues within the stipulated timeframe residents participated in the event, planting saplings and taking responsibility for their care. Shopkeepers from the nearby market also adopted saplings and pledged to care for them. Thus, each sapling became a symbol of responsibility and emotional connection, said the statement on-the-spot resolution of the citizens' issues demonstrated an administration that is both concerned with environmental protection and public concerns, said Chahal assured residents that the NDMC is fully committed to environmental protection as well as providing better civic services said that these efforts of the NDMC are in line with the resolve of“Developed India @ 2047”, in which a clean environment, better facilities and public participation play an important role campaigns like ##EkPedMaaKeNaam_OnSunday, the NDMC is continuously working towards building a cleaner, greener and better New Delhi by engaging people, said the statement.
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