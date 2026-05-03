Punjab Police Bust Drone-Smuggling Module, Seize 7 Lethal Pistols

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In a major crackdown, Punjab police have arrested four accused and seized seven sophisticated foreign-made lethal pistols that were smuggled into India using drones.

Speaking to ANI, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Sunday revealed that the weapons, Austrian and Chinese-made, are highly sought by "terrorist and gangster groups". He highlighted that the module was unusual as it consists mostly of employed youth. "7 sophisticated pistols that were smuggled across the border into Indian territory using drones were recovered, and 4 accused individuals have been arrested, who are educated youngsters employed in private companies," he said.

Mastermind Recruited Accomplices From Jail

The investigation identified Satnam Satta, a resident of Tarn Taran with a criminal history involving an 8 kg heroin seizure in 2024. The police commisioner said that while in custody for previous offences, Satta allegedly established a network with jail inmates and later recruited three accomplices who had no prior criminal records. "The accused, Satnam Satta from Tarn Taran, was previously arrested in the case of 8 kg heroine confiscation and had made connections with jail inmates... He motivated the other 3 accused, with no previous history of arrests," he said.

"The weapons recovered in this operation, Austrian and Chinese-made, are highly lethal and usually sought by terrorist or gangster groups," he stated, adding that this operation led to the prevention of "big heinous crimes". Bhullar said that further investigate the international trail of the weapons is underway.

Cross-Border Narcotics Module Busted

Meanwhile, Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module, apprehending three individuals and recovering 12 kg of heroin, near the Toll Plaza on Amritsar-Chabal Road in District Tarn Taran, police said on Sunday.

In an X post, DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations reveal the suspects were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler and were orchestrating the distribution of narcotics across Punjab based on instructions. "Acting swiftly on specific inputs, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar busts a narcotics smuggling module, apprehends 3 accused, and recovers 12 kg heroin near the Toll Plaza on Amritsar-Chabal Road, District #TarnTaran. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with a #Pakistan-based smuggler and were supplying narcotics as per directions. An FIR has been registered at PS #SSOC, Amritsar under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network, including forward and backward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling drug networks and ensuring a safe, drug-free #Punjab," the post said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)