Netanyahu: We Can Reach Anywhere In Iran Skies

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted on Sunday that "our pilots can reach anywhere in the skies of Iran, and will do so if necessary," hailing the earlier purchase of F-35 and F-15IA fighter jets from the United States firms, AzerNEWS reports.

In a video address, Netanyahu revealed that Tel Aviv's military budget will reach 350 billion new Israeli shekels (NIS) ($118.9 billion) in the coming decade, aiming to support domestic arms production and make Israel independent from foreign countries.

"This will change the whole picture... we will continue to ensure Israel's supremacy in all areas," Netanyahu concluded.

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