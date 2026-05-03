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Russians Strike Residential Area In Dnipro, Damaging Dormitory

Russians Strike Residential Area In Dnipro, Damaging Dormitory


2026-05-03 10:03:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy struck a residential quarter of Dnipro. A dormitory building was damaged," the statement said.

According to the regional head, people were in a shelter at the time of the attack. Rescuers are currently evacuating them.

Read also: Russian strikes on Nikopol region leave five people injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone hit the entrance of a multi-story building in Kryvyi Rih, and five people were hospitalized.

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