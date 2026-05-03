Russians Strike Residential Area In Dnipro, Damaging Dormitory
"The enemy struck a residential quarter of Dnipro. A dormitory building was damaged," the statement said.
According to the regional head, people were in a shelter at the time of the attack. Rescuers are currently evacuating them.Read also: Russian strikes on Nikopol region leave five people injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone hit the entrance of a multi-story building in Kryvyi Rih, and five people were hospitalized.
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