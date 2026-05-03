GCC Secretary General, European Parliament Delegation Go Over Mideast Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi discussed regional updates with a delegation from the European Parliament, during its visit.

Albudaiwi said that the GCC states seek to strengthen ties with their regional and international partners to promote development, prosperity, security, and stability.

The delegation's visit to the General Secretariat strengthens Gulf-European relations and opens broader horizons for cooperation, he noted.

In turn, the members of the European Parliament delegation underlined their support for the GCC states in the face of recent Iranian attacks against them.

The meeting also discussed the partnership and cooperation between the GCC and the European Parliament, aimed at serving mutual interests and benefiting their peoples, while contributing to the further support of Gulf-European ties.