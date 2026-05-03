Leaders Of Technology Companies: Dubai's Integrated Digital Ecosystem Unlocks New Paths To High-Value Opportunities And Sustainable Growth

Jad Antoun, Co-Founder and CEO of Huspy:“Dubai attracts top-tier talent. Equally important is the emirate's innovation mindset, with both the public and private sectors showing a strong willingness to embrace new ideas.”

Faisal Toukan, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziina:“What makes Dubai especially powerful as a platform for innovation and long-term growth is that vision here tends to move into execution quickly.”



Fadi Amoudi, Founder and CEO of IQ Fulfillment:“Dubai's greatest strength lies in its proactive, tech-forward infrastructure and the seamless synergy between the public and private sectors.” Rakesh Mavath, Co-Founder and CEO of Takeem:“Dubai doesn't just talk about digital transformation; it builds the conditions for it.”

Dubai, UAE – Leaders of technology companies operating in Dubai have reaffirmed the emirate's position as a resilient and fast-growing hub for digital innovation, despite ongoing challenges in the global economic landscape.

Dubai's integrated digital ecosystem was highlighted as a central factor in strengthening business resilience and supporting sustainable growth. The emirate's world-class digital infrastructure and efficient approach to implementation continue to provide a strong foundation for the growth of the technology sector.

The business leaders also pointed to the close alignment between the public and private sectors as a key advantage that enables companies to innovate, scale, and respond effectively to evolving market needs. The executives emphasised that Dubai's clear and structured strategy to become a leading global digital hub has contributed to a stable and trusted environment for technology businesses.

The advanced digital business environment supported by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy was also identified as a key driver of growth for tech companies, helping to attract high-value investment, advance innovation, and strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for advanced technology.

Strategic partnerships:

Jad Antoun, Co-Founder and CEO of Huspy, commented:“Dubai's standout advantage is the accessibility of government and local institutions. Disrupting a space as complex as real estate and mortgages requires collaboration. The efforts of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy have played a vital role in aligning our technologies with the goals of the Digital Economy Strategy. Dubai Chambers and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism have also actively plugged us into the partnerships needed to scale.”

He added:“Several key factors have fuelled our momentum. These include access to global talent; Dubai attracts top-tier talent from both East and West and is a place where world-class innovators want to live. Equally important is the emirate's innovation mindset, with both the public and private sectors showing a strong willingness to embrace new ideas. This creates a perfect environment to test and scale.”

Antoun also highlighted efficiency and reinvestment as key drivers of growth. He noted that the UAE offers a cost-effective operating environment compared to traditional technology capitals, while its favourable tax framework allows companies to reinvest capital directly into growth and research and development. He added that the UAE combines meaningful market access with speed, enabling businesses to reach decision-makers quickly and move faster than in many other global business centres.

He concluded:“Dubai is no longer just a regional base; it is a global launchpad. If you want to build a resilient, well-connected business, this hub puts its full weight behind homegrown companies to help them win internationally. History shows that Dubai doesn't just recover from global shifts such as 2008 or the pandemic – it adapts and emerges stronger.”

Efficient execution:

Faisal Toukan, Co-Founder and CEO of the social payments app Ziina, said that Dubai's strength lies in how its digital ecosystem has been deliberately constructed around a clear leadership vision. He noted that this creates a level of consistency that is vital during periods of global uncertainty.

Toukan explained that Ziina was founded in Dubai to serve a digitally-native, mobile-first population. The company's ability to evolve and meet the demands of small businesses looking for more efficient payment solutions is a direct result of Dubai's supportive environment.“Dubai's ecosystem supports that kind of evolution because it combines digital ambition with real market readiness, strong infrastructure, and close alignment between public and private sector priorities,” he stated. This resilience is demonstrated by the 200 new businesses Ziina has been onboarding daily during the current climate, underscoring the trust businesses place in the continuity of the emirate's ecosystem.

He added:“What makes Dubai especially powerful as a platform for innovation and long-term growth is that vision here tends to move into execution quickly. You can see that in the city's push to digitalise life at a system level, making digital services and digital payments part of everyday economic life. That creates a business environment where founders can build with confidence.”

Global hub for smart services:

Fadi Amoudi, Founder and CEO of IQ Fulfillment, a tech-driven fulfillment and logistics company, stated that Dubai's proactive, tech-forward infrastructure and the seamless synergy between the public and private sectors are among its greatest assets.“When global supply chains face disruptions or demand scales rapidly, agility is everything,” he stated.“Dubai provides a world-class digital and physical infrastructure that allows businesses like ours to pivot quickly and scale without bottlenecks.”

Amoudi credits the government's active championing of digital transformation, anchored in initiatives like the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), for giving IQ Fulfillment the confidence to invest heavily in AI, machine learning, and robotic automation. The company is a key partner in the Dubai Traders initiative launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in partnership with Dubai Chambers, under which IQ Fulfillment provides robotics-driven fulfilment and AI-powered logistics solutions to support local SMEs.

Amoudi elaborated on how his company's divisions are driving growth in the digital economy:“Through IQ Robotics, we are transitioning traditional warehouses into smart hubs, having deployed over 1,000 robots for major clients. Meanwhile, our AI-powered IQ Hybrid software bridges the gap between physical fulfillment and digital data, giving businesses access to real-time inventory visibility and advanced performance analytics. Dubai's ecosystem has been vital in allowing us not just to sustain our operations, but to actively accelerate the growth of the SME and e-commerce sectors we serve.”

Building trust:

Rakesh Mavath, Co-Founder and CEO of Takeem, a Dubai-based PropTech platform, pointed to fast-moving infrastructure and data transparency as two key strengths of Dubai's digital ecosystem. He noted that these factors were critical in enabling Takeem to launch the UAE's first rent protection product.

“Dubai's digital ecosystem gave us genuine data transparency, particularly DLD's granular rental transaction data, which lets us give landlords and property managers real-time market clarity instead of guesswork during a period of global uncertainty,” Mavath explained.“None of that is possible without an ecosystem that treats data and digital payments as public infrastructure.”

This supportive environment has translated directly into business success. Mavath revealed that March 2026 was the company's best month ever, a milestone achieved despite significant global headwinds. He attributes this success to being located in Dubai, adding:“Dubai doesn't just talk about digital transformation; it builds the conditions for it. For founders building at the intersection of property and technology, the city's ambition is matched by its execution, and there's genuinely nowhere better right now.”

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.