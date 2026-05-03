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Japan, Australia to Discuss Energy Security in Monday Meeting
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is expected to discuss energy security with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during their meeting scheduled for Monday, according to reports from a Japanese state broadcaster.
As stated by reports, Takaichi arrived in Canberra late Sunday for a three-day visit, which forms the second part of a five-day tour that also includes stops in Vietnam and Australia, according to an official statement shared on the US social media platform X.
Australia is currently Japan’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, while Japan also exports refined light gas oil to Australia, reflecting the strong energy trade ties between the two countries.
In addition to energy issues, the two leaders are expected to discuss defense cooperation, critical mineral supplies, and wider economic security concerns.
According to reports, a joint statement is likely to be issued following the talks, reaffirming cooperation to ensure stable and uninterrupted energy supplies and to oppose unjustified restrictions on exports.
As stated by reports, Takaichi arrived in Canberra late Sunday for a three-day visit, which forms the second part of a five-day tour that also includes stops in Vietnam and Australia, according to an official statement shared on the US social media platform X.
Australia is currently Japan’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, while Japan also exports refined light gas oil to Australia, reflecting the strong energy trade ties between the two countries.
In addition to energy issues, the two leaders are expected to discuss defense cooperation, critical mineral supplies, and wider economic security concerns.
According to reports, a joint statement is likely to be issued following the talks, reaffirming cooperation to ensure stable and uninterrupted energy supplies and to oppose unjustified restrictions on exports.
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