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UN Warns of Massive Food Waste Amid Escalating Global Hunger Crisis
(MENAFN) A new report highlights a striking global imbalance between food production and hunger, showing that roughly one-third of all food produced worldwide is lost or wasted each year, even as millions continue to face severe food insecurity. The estimate corresponds to around 1.3 billion tons of food, according to figures attributed to a UN food-related agency.
At the same time, hunger-related deaths remain a major global concern, with millions of children dying annually due to causes linked to malnutrition. The report notes that international efforts have increasingly focused on food waste reduction, with global initiatives encouraging governments, businesses, and individuals to take part in addressing the issue.
Food waste has been designated as the central theme for this year’s International Zero Waste Day on March 30, emphasizing coordinated action across different sectors to reduce losses throughout the food supply chain.
Data compiled from global food security assessments shows that more than 295 million people across dozens of countries experienced acute levels of hunger in 2024. This represents an increase compared to the previous year, indicating a worsening trend in global food insecurity.
Among those facing the most extreme conditions, approximately 1.4 million people are classified as experiencing famine-level hunger. Several conflict-affected and economically vulnerable regions account for the highest numbers, with Gaza and Sudan among the most severely impacted areas, followed by South Sudan, Yemen, Haiti, and Mali.
Beyond famine conditions, tens of millions more are living in severe food crisis situations. Large populations in countries such as Sudan, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Myanmar, South Sudan, Haiti, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Gaza are reported to be struggling with high levels of acute food insecurity.
Children remain particularly vulnerable in this context. Global estimates indicate that millions of children suffer from severe hunger, while malnutrition is linked to a significant share of deaths among children under the age of five.
Overall, the findings underscore a stark global contradiction: while vast quantities of food are discarded each year, hunger and malnutrition continue to affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with children bearing a disproportionate burden of the crisis.
At the same time, hunger-related deaths remain a major global concern, with millions of children dying annually due to causes linked to malnutrition. The report notes that international efforts have increasingly focused on food waste reduction, with global initiatives encouraging governments, businesses, and individuals to take part in addressing the issue.
Food waste has been designated as the central theme for this year’s International Zero Waste Day on March 30, emphasizing coordinated action across different sectors to reduce losses throughout the food supply chain.
Data compiled from global food security assessments shows that more than 295 million people across dozens of countries experienced acute levels of hunger in 2024. This represents an increase compared to the previous year, indicating a worsening trend in global food insecurity.
Among those facing the most extreme conditions, approximately 1.4 million people are classified as experiencing famine-level hunger. Several conflict-affected and economically vulnerable regions account for the highest numbers, with Gaza and Sudan among the most severely impacted areas, followed by South Sudan, Yemen, Haiti, and Mali.
Beyond famine conditions, tens of millions more are living in severe food crisis situations. Large populations in countries such as Sudan, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Myanmar, South Sudan, Haiti, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Gaza are reported to be struggling with high levels of acute food insecurity.
Children remain particularly vulnerable in this context. Global estimates indicate that millions of children suffer from severe hunger, while malnutrition is linked to a significant share of deaths among children under the age of five.
Overall, the findings underscore a stark global contradiction: while vast quantities of food are discarded each year, hunger and malnutrition continue to affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with children bearing a disproportionate burden of the crisis.
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