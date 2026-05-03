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Study Links Rising Ground-Level Ozone to Increase in Cancer
(MENAFN) A recent scientific study has found a growing association between ground-level ozone exposure and increased cancer-related mortality, highlighting the pollutant’s broader health risks beyond its well-known effects on the respiratory system.
Experts note that while ozone in the upper atmosphere plays a protective role for the planet, ozone found at ground level is a highly reactive substance that can damage living tissues when inhaled. One oncology specialist explained that this form of ozone is “an extremely reactive and destructive molecule for living tissues,” emphasizing its harmful biological impact.
The study, published in a peer-reviewed environmental health journal, analyzed more than 9 million cancer-related deaths across several countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, and Thailand. It examined how short-term exposure to ground-level ozone correlates with mortality rates across multiple cancer types.
Researchers found that ozone-related deaths increased significantly over time, rising from just over 260,000 in 2000 to nearly 470,000 in 2023. The main sources of this pollution were identified as vehicle emissions and wildfires, with additional contributions from industrial activity. In some regions, particularly parts of Australia and Brazil, wildfires were reported as the dominant contributor.
Measurements of ozone concentration showed varying levels linked to different sources, with traffic emissions accounting for the largest share, followed by wildfires and industrial output.
The study also identified a measurable relationship between increases in ozone exposure and higher cancer mortality rates. For every incremental rise in ozone concentration, deaths across a range of common cancer types were found to increase slightly, with variation depending on the specific cancer.
Some of the strongest associations were observed in thyroid and liver cancers, where exposure increases were linked to higher mortality rates. Overall, short-term ozone exposure was estimated to contribute to a noticeable portion of total cancer-related deaths in the studied countries, with especially high shares recorded in several South American and Southeast Asian nations.
Experts involved in the research argued that the findings indicate ozone’s impact extends beyond the lungs, affecting multiple systems within the human body. They emphasized that evidence increasingly supports the view that this pollutant should be considered a broader systemic health risk rather than solely a respiratory hazard.
Experts note that while ozone in the upper atmosphere plays a protective role for the planet, ozone found at ground level is a highly reactive substance that can damage living tissues when inhaled. One oncology specialist explained that this form of ozone is “an extremely reactive and destructive molecule for living tissues,” emphasizing its harmful biological impact.
The study, published in a peer-reviewed environmental health journal, analyzed more than 9 million cancer-related deaths across several countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, and Thailand. It examined how short-term exposure to ground-level ozone correlates with mortality rates across multiple cancer types.
Researchers found that ozone-related deaths increased significantly over time, rising from just over 260,000 in 2000 to nearly 470,000 in 2023. The main sources of this pollution were identified as vehicle emissions and wildfires, with additional contributions from industrial activity. In some regions, particularly parts of Australia and Brazil, wildfires were reported as the dominant contributor.
Measurements of ozone concentration showed varying levels linked to different sources, with traffic emissions accounting for the largest share, followed by wildfires and industrial output.
The study also identified a measurable relationship between increases in ozone exposure and higher cancer mortality rates. For every incremental rise in ozone concentration, deaths across a range of common cancer types were found to increase slightly, with variation depending on the specific cancer.
Some of the strongest associations were observed in thyroid and liver cancers, where exposure increases were linked to higher mortality rates. Overall, short-term ozone exposure was estimated to contribute to a noticeable portion of total cancer-related deaths in the studied countries, with especially high shares recorded in several South American and Southeast Asian nations.
Experts involved in the research argued that the findings indicate ozone’s impact extends beyond the lungs, affecting multiple systems within the human body. They emphasized that evidence increasingly supports the view that this pollutant should be considered a broader systemic health risk rather than solely a respiratory hazard.
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