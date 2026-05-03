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Experts Warn UK North Sea Oil Expansion Could Undermine Climate Commitments
(MENAFN) Plans to expand oil and gas extraction in the North Sea are raising concerns among climate experts, who argue that new drilling projects could weaken global climate efforts and reduce international confidence in climate leadership, according to reports cited in recent coverage.
The UK government is reportedly facing increasing pressure from industry stakeholders, political actors, and some labor groups to approve additional fossil fuel projects. This comes despite analysis suggesting that such developments would have only a limited effect on energy prices and reliance on imports.
Research cited in the reports indicates that major undeveloped fields such as Rosebank and Jackdaw would replace only a very small portion of gas imports—estimated at around 1% and 2% respectively—raising questions about whether the economic and strategic benefits justify expansion.
Climate experts warn that the broader implications could extend beyond domestic energy policy. They argue that increasing fossil fuel production in a country widely viewed as a climate leader could set a precedent that encourages similar decisions elsewhere, potentially slowing international progress on emissions reductions.
A climate economist from the London School of Economics cautioned that additional drilling could undermine both economic and environmental objectives while sending a negative signal globally about long-term climate commitments.
The economist emphasized the UK’s historical role in climate policy leadership, noting its early commitment among major economies to achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century and its influence within international climate discussions.
Overall, the debate reflects a broader tension between short-term energy and industrial pressures and long-term climate targets, with experts warning that decisions made in established energy-producing regions could have global repercussions for climate policy direction.
The UK government is reportedly facing increasing pressure from industry stakeholders, political actors, and some labor groups to approve additional fossil fuel projects. This comes despite analysis suggesting that such developments would have only a limited effect on energy prices and reliance on imports.
Research cited in the reports indicates that major undeveloped fields such as Rosebank and Jackdaw would replace only a very small portion of gas imports—estimated at around 1% and 2% respectively—raising questions about whether the economic and strategic benefits justify expansion.
Climate experts warn that the broader implications could extend beyond domestic energy policy. They argue that increasing fossil fuel production in a country widely viewed as a climate leader could set a precedent that encourages similar decisions elsewhere, potentially slowing international progress on emissions reductions.
A climate economist from the London School of Economics cautioned that additional drilling could undermine both economic and environmental objectives while sending a negative signal globally about long-term climate commitments.
The economist emphasized the UK’s historical role in climate policy leadership, noting its early commitment among major economies to achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century and its influence within international climate discussions.
Overall, the debate reflects a broader tension between short-term energy and industrial pressures and long-term climate targets, with experts warning that decisions made in established energy-producing regions could have global repercussions for climate policy direction.
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