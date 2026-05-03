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Water Expert Urges Global Action on Water Crisis Ahead of COP31
(MENAFN) A leading water and environment expert has called for stronger international attention to the global water crisis in discussions leading up to COP31, emphasizing its close connection to climate change and the need for coordinated global solutions.
The director of a United Nations university institute focused on water and environmental health, and recipient of a major international water award often described as the most prestigious recognition in the field, highlighted the importance of linking water issues with broader climate justice efforts.
In comments given in an interview, he explained that his understanding of water scarcity was shaped by growing up in a region where limited water resources are a constant reality. He noted that in such environments, water is not only essential but also deeply valued due to its scarcity.
He stressed that water should be seen as a central element in climate discussions, arguing that the impacts of environmental change are not distributed evenly across the world. Some communities, he said, face far greater risks and have significantly fewer resources to adapt or recover from these challenges.
The expert added that while wealthier countries often have the capacity to manage climate-related pressures, other nations affected by conflict or long-term instability face much greater difficulties in responding effectively.
He also pointed to the growing recognition of social dimensions in water-related issues, noting that global awareness campaigns have increasingly highlighted how water scarcity and climate change affect people differently depending on factors such as gender, age, and socioeconomic conditions.
Overall, his remarks underscore the need for water management to be treated as a core component of climate policy, particularly in regions where scarcity and environmental stress are already severe.
The director of a United Nations university institute focused on water and environmental health, and recipient of a major international water award often described as the most prestigious recognition in the field, highlighted the importance of linking water issues with broader climate justice efforts.
In comments given in an interview, he explained that his understanding of water scarcity was shaped by growing up in a region where limited water resources are a constant reality. He noted that in such environments, water is not only essential but also deeply valued due to its scarcity.
He stressed that water should be seen as a central element in climate discussions, arguing that the impacts of environmental change are not distributed evenly across the world. Some communities, he said, face far greater risks and have significantly fewer resources to adapt or recover from these challenges.
The expert added that while wealthier countries often have the capacity to manage climate-related pressures, other nations affected by conflict or long-term instability face much greater difficulties in responding effectively.
He also pointed to the growing recognition of social dimensions in water-related issues, noting that global awareness campaigns have increasingly highlighted how water scarcity and climate change affect people differently depending on factors such as gender, age, and socioeconomic conditions.
Overall, his remarks underscore the need for water management to be treated as a core component of climate policy, particularly in regions where scarcity and environmental stress are already severe.
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