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UN Telecom Agency to Track Effects of Iranian Attacks on Regional Networks
(MENAFN) The United Nations telecommunications agency has agreed to condemn, monitor, and report on the effects of Iranian attacks on telecom infrastructure across several Middle Eastern countries, according to reports from Geneva.
As stated by reports, since the regional conflict began on February 28 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran has carried out retaliatory attacks targeting infrastructure in multiple Gulf states.
The six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with Jordan, reportedly pushed for action at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), submitting a draft resolution focused on disruptions to civilian telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) networks in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.
According to reports, the ITU council—the agency’s governing body—reviewed the proposal and adopted it “by consensus,” as confirmed by an ITU spokesperson.
“Based on this decision, the council has tasked the ITU secretariat with monitoring, assessing, and reporting on the specific impacts of disruptions” in these countries, “as well as the broader implications for regional and global connectivity,” the spokesperson said.
“ITU remains committed to supporting connectivity everywhere and ensuring the resilience of telecommunications/ICT infrastructure.”
The council meeting, which continues until May 8, also considered a separate proposal submitted by Iran calling for support in “reconstructing its broadcasting and telecommunication/ICT sectors severely damaged by acts of aggression,” according to reports.
As stated by reports, since the regional conflict began on February 28 following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran has carried out retaliatory attacks targeting infrastructure in multiple Gulf states.
The six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, along with Jordan, reportedly pushed for action at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), submitting a draft resolution focused on disruptions to civilian telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) networks in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.
According to reports, the ITU council—the agency’s governing body—reviewed the proposal and adopted it “by consensus,” as confirmed by an ITU spokesperson.
“Based on this decision, the council has tasked the ITU secretariat with monitoring, assessing, and reporting on the specific impacts of disruptions” in these countries, “as well as the broader implications for regional and global connectivity,” the spokesperson said.
“ITU remains committed to supporting connectivity everywhere and ensuring the resilience of telecommunications/ICT infrastructure.”
The council meeting, which continues until May 8, also considered a separate proposal submitted by Iran calling for support in “reconstructing its broadcasting and telecommunication/ICT sectors severely damaged by acts of aggression,” according to reports.
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