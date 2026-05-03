Russian Strikes On Nikopol Region Leave Five People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The police of the Dnipropetrovsk region reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday after 09:00, the enemy carried out an artillery strike on one of the villages of the Pokrovske rural community. A few hours later, Russian forces attacked Nikopol with drones and artillery. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured - men and women aged 44 to 84," the statement said.

It is noted that around 12:00, the Russian army deliberately targeted a police service vehicle in one of the city's districts with an FPV drone. A 40-year-old police officer was injured - he managed to run away from the vehicle. The car burned completely.

All the injured received the necessary medical assistance.

In Kherson region, village of Inzhenerne attacked by drones for two days; casualties and damage reported

Police say that over the past day, more than 150 enemy strikes were recorded across five communities in the district. In addition to the district center and the Pokrovske community, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were also under fire. Investigators documented damage to private houses, outbuildings, a garage, and vehicles.

Police officers continue investigative actions at the sites of the shelling.

As previously reported, on Saturday, May 2, Russian forces shelled communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times. Three people were injured.

According to Ukrinform, since the evening of May 2, Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol district more than 10 times with drones. One man was injured.