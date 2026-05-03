Pune Horror: Riteish Deshmukh Demands Speedy Justice For 4-Year-Old

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Sunday expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur in Pune district of Maharashtra and called for speedy justice in the case. Riteish Deshmukh calls for fast-track court

Reacting to the incident, Deshmukh said such crimes are deeply disturbing and naturally evoke anger among people. "Whenever such an incident happens, it is deeply shocking and disturbing. People feeling anger is natural. It is expected that the government will take strict action in this matter," he said.

He further emphasised the need for expeditious legal proceedings, urging that the matter be taken up in a fast-track court. "The case should be handled in a fast-track court... In my opinion, the sooner the decision is made and justice is delivered, the better it will be," he added.

Referring to historical context, Deshmukh noted that the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were different from today, highlighting that modern legal frameworks and regulations are in place to deal with such crimes. "The times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were different from today; there are many laws and regulations in place to deal with such cases," shared Riteish.

Details of the crime and arrest

The statement comes after a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district. According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, the accused has two similar cases against him.

The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

Father's plea to politicians

Earlier today, the father of the victim appealed to political leaders not to visit his home to offer condolences until his daughter gets justice and the accused is awarded capital punishment.

In a self-made video, the father of the deceased child is heard making a "humble request" on behalf of his family that no visits by political leaders be made at this time. He stated that the family would be willing to meet politicians and others only after justice is served in the case. "We are currently in Dehu to immerse my daughter's ashes. During this time, I've been informed by relatives and friends that several politicians have been visiting our home to offer condolences etc. I want to make one humble request on behalf of my family and myself until my daughter receives justice and the accused is awarded the death penalty; no politician should come to our home to meet us. We will only be open to meeting anyone, including politicians, once justice is served. Until then, we request that no visits be made to offer condolences," the man is heard saying in the video. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)