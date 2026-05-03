Anil Kapoor On 41 Years Of Yudh: Dancing With Hema Ji Made Me Nervous

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Anil Kapoor on 'Yudh' anniversary

Actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating 41 years of his 1985 film 'Yudh', co-starring stars like Jackie Shroff, Tina Ambani, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and Pran, among others. Taking to his Instagram story, Anil Kapoor shared a scene from the film, featuring himself with Hema Malini and spoke about his experience of dancing with the legendary actress. "41 years of Yudh and I still can't forget this moment... Playing a double role was a breeze compared to dancing with Hema ji. That aspect of Yudh had me seriously nervous! She was already the biggest star of the country, with that larger than life presence... and there I was, a skinny young boy just spouting 'Jhakaas' and trying to keep up!" Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Describing the song as one of his "life-changing" and "life-forming" moments, the actor added, "What an opportunity it was to share the frame with a legend, to dance, to learn, all while my nerves were frayed at the edges! Of the life-changing and life-forming moments that have shaped my career, this one is right up there with the best of them..."

Directed by Rajiv Rai, 'Yudh' came out in 1985. The film's story follows Savitri, whose twin sons are separated after a criminal abducts them. What follows next is how the twins grow up away from their mother, only to confront their captor before reuniting.

Anil Kapoor's latest project 'Subedaar'

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the series 'Subedaar', which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The action drama received praise from several people in the film industry. 'Subedaar' follows the story of "Subedaar Arjun Maurya," a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan, the film also features Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in important roles. Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Subedaar' was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)