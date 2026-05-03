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Anantnag Police Destroys Illegal Opium Poppy Crop In Larnoo NDPS Act FIR Filed


2026-05-03 09:03:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anantnag Police has taken strict action against narcotics cultivation. Illegal opium poppy crop spread over 4 marlas was destroyed at Lovlupora, Larnoo. FIR No. 24/2026 registered under NDPS Act against Gh Ahmad Sheikh alias Ama Khoja of Deesu.

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