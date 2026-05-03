WB BJP Chief Confident Of Victory, Says 'Mamata Will Be Gone On May 4'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ahead of the Assembly Elections results, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday exuded confidence in the party's victory in the state, stating that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be "gone" on May 4. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya framed the elections as a fight between the common people and Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that the people of West Bengal have decided to bring change in this election. "On May 4, Didi will be gone... Tomorrow will be the chief minister's last day. The people of West Bengal have already decided that they will bring about change this time. That election wasn't between the BJP and the TMC. It's a bitter battle for the common people who live their daily lives and TMC, and in a democracy, they win. That's what's going to happen here. We want no post-election violence," he said.

West Bengal went to the polls in two phases and saw record polling over 90%. The results will be declared on May 4

Focus on Falta Repolling

Shifting his focus to the repolling in the Falta assembly constituency, he noted that village women had protested the alleged lack of elections there. He predicted that the repolling on May 21 would see a landmark voter turnout, ultimately "revealing" the true face of the TMC. "What happened in Falta is that all the women of the village took to the streets because elections weren't held there... When the elections are held on the 21st, when 92% polling will be achieved in Falta, the true face of the TMC will be revealed. By the 21st, the Trinamool Congress will no longer be in a position to contest elections, " he said.

Locals Allege TMC Intimidation

A day earlier, locals staged a protest in the Falta area of the South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre. Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible.

A local woman claimed, "TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed."

Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted. "We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

ECI Announces Repolling Citing 'Electoral Offences'

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced repolling across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency on May 21, with counting of votes scheduled on May 24.

According to ECI, the decision was made following reports of "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" during the second phase of polling on April 29.

The ECI announced that fresh polls shall be conducted in all polling stations, "including Auxiliary polling stations," from 7 AM to 6 PM on May 21, while the votes will be counted on May 24.

This comes after the repolling across 15 polling stations in the South 24 Paraganas district concluded with the two constituencies (Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim) hitting a staggering voter turnout of 90%. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)