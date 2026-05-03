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Erdogan Warns of AI-Driven Labor Transformation
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that the world is experiencing a swift shift powered by technological advancement and artificial intelligence. He characterized this change as “a transformation wave in labor similar to the Industrial Revolution,” emphasizing that it requires careful comprehension and effective management.
During his address at the OECD 6th Skills Summit held in Istanbul, Erdogan explained that employment structures and production systems are evolving at a fast pace. He noted that while new job categories are being created, others are fading away, and he argued that human capital will play a decisive role in determining the future success of nations.
Drawing attention to the accelerating development of robotics and artificial intelligence, Erdogan said this global transition presents both promising opportunities and serious challenges. He remarked, “The global robotics market, currently around $100 billion, is projected to reach $25 trillion by 2050. In some countries, fully automated production facilities known as ‘dark factories’ are rapidly becoming widespread,” highlighting the scale of industrial automation.
He further added, “Even looking at the reality of so-called ‘dark factories’ alone is enough to show that we are facing a transformation wave in labor similar to the Industrial Revolution," reinforcing his view that the current changes are comparable in magnitude to past major industrial shifts.
Erdogan also addressed persistent structural inequalities across societies, pointing out that groups such as women, migrants, and underprivileged students often struggle to reach their full potential. He described this situation not only as an economic setback but also as a broader social loss affecting overall development.
During his address at the OECD 6th Skills Summit held in Istanbul, Erdogan explained that employment structures and production systems are evolving at a fast pace. He noted that while new job categories are being created, others are fading away, and he argued that human capital will play a decisive role in determining the future success of nations.
Drawing attention to the accelerating development of robotics and artificial intelligence, Erdogan said this global transition presents both promising opportunities and serious challenges. He remarked, “The global robotics market, currently around $100 billion, is projected to reach $25 trillion by 2050. In some countries, fully automated production facilities known as ‘dark factories’ are rapidly becoming widespread,” highlighting the scale of industrial automation.
He further added, “Even looking at the reality of so-called ‘dark factories’ alone is enough to show that we are facing a transformation wave in labor similar to the Industrial Revolution," reinforcing his view that the current changes are comparable in magnitude to past major industrial shifts.
Erdogan also addressed persistent structural inequalities across societies, pointing out that groups such as women, migrants, and underprivileged students often struggle to reach their full potential. He described this situation not only as an economic setback but also as a broader social loss affecting overall development.
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