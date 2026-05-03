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Pope Leo XIV to Host US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Vatican Meeting

Pope Leo XIV to Host US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Vatican Meeting


2026-05-03 09:02:00
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV is expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican next week, according to reports, in what would be a significant diplomatic engagement between the Holy See and Washington.

As stated by reports, an Italian news agency said the meeting is planned for May 7, although it has not yet been formally added to the pope’s official agenda. The development suggests that final arrangements may still be under discussion ahead of the visit.

In addition to the audience with the pope, Rubio is also expected to hold separate talks with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, according to sources cited by the same news agency.

The meetings are expected to cover a range of international and diplomatic issues, reflecting ongoing communication between the Vatican and the United States on global political developments.

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