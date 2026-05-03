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Israeli Forces Attack Villages in Syria’s Quneitra
(MENAFN) Israeli forces raid villages in the countryside of Syria’s Quneitra province on Saturday and open heavy fire, according to a news agency.
The forces target a forest area near the villages of Koudna and Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi, firing several artillery shells into the region.
Syrian authorities do not immediately comment on the incident.
Israeli military activity in southern Syria intensifies in recent months, with near-daily reports of raids, home searches, checkpoint installations, and arrests of civilians, including children and shepherds.
After the removal of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declares the 1974 disengagement agreement void and moves into the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa says talks with Israel progress with difficulty, as Israel insists on maintaining a presence on Syrian territory.
The forces target a forest area near the villages of Koudna and Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi, firing several artillery shells into the region.
Syrian authorities do not immediately comment on the incident.
Israeli military activity in southern Syria intensifies in recent months, with near-daily reports of raids, home searches, checkpoint installations, and arrests of civilians, including children and shepherds.
After the removal of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declares the 1974 disengagement agreement void and moves into the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa says talks with Israel progress with difficulty, as Israel insists on maintaining a presence on Syrian territory.
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