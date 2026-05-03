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Deniz Sapmaz Set to Make History at Ladies European Tour Event
(MENAFN) Turkish golfer Deniz Sapmaz is preparing to compete in the Jabra Ladies Open in France from May 28 to 30, 2026, as part of the Ladies European Tour schedule.
Her participation marks a historic moment, as she becomes the first Turkish female golfer to take part in an international event on the Ladies European Tour.
The competition is expected to feature leading professional players from across the globe, placing Sapmaz among a highly competitive field. Her inclusion is seen as a significant step not only in her personal career but also for the growth of golf in Türkiye.
Her appearance is also likely to encourage aspiring athletes in the country, showcasing the opportunities available for competing at an international level.
“This invitation is a great source of motivation for me,” Sapmaz said ahead of the tournament. “I want to establish myself on the international stage and take my performance to the highest level. Representing Türkiye in the best way possible is my biggest goal, both as a national athlete and as a player of Atasehir Golf Club.”
Her participation marks a historic moment, as she becomes the first Turkish female golfer to take part in an international event on the Ladies European Tour.
The competition is expected to feature leading professional players from across the globe, placing Sapmaz among a highly competitive field. Her inclusion is seen as a significant step not only in her personal career but also for the growth of golf in Türkiye.
Her appearance is also likely to encourage aspiring athletes in the country, showcasing the opportunities available for competing at an international level.
“This invitation is a great source of motivation for me,” Sapmaz said ahead of the tournament. “I want to establish myself on the international stage and take my performance to the highest level. Representing Türkiye in the best way possible is my biggest goal, both as a national athlete and as a player of Atasehir Golf Club.”
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