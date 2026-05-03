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Ukraine Signals Openness to Drone Cooperation with Japan
(MENAFN) Ukraine has expressed readiness to collaborate with Japan on drone technology and unmanned systems, as Kyiv seeks to expand defense partnerships and share battlefield experience.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in remarks carried by reports that Ukraine is willing to engage with Japan based on Tokyo’s level of preparedness, offering insights gained during ongoing military operations. He indicated that Kyiv is interested in deepening high-level dialogue, including the possibility of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the upcoming Group of Seven summit in France.
Sybiha also confirmed plans to visit Japan later this year as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
The comments come amid indications that Japan is evaluating the potential adoption of Ukrainian-developed drone systems to enhance its own defense capabilities, following outreach from Kyiv.
At the same time, Ukraine’s top diplomat cautioned against any reduction in sanctions pressure on Russia, arguing that such steps would undermine efforts to bring the conflict to an end.
"Now is not the right time to ease the pressure on Russia," he said, stressing the importance of continued US involvement in pushing toward a resolution.
"Any decisions to ease or eliminate sanctions pressure on Russia are wrong, and they slow down peace efforts and the peace process," he added.
Separately, Ukrainian leadership has signaled plans to expand defense exports, with new frameworks already being developed to facilitate international cooperation. These initiatives are expected to cover the production and supply of drones, missiles, and other military equipment, along with technology sharing and integration with partner defense systems across multiple regions.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in remarks carried by reports that Ukraine is willing to engage with Japan based on Tokyo’s level of preparedness, offering insights gained during ongoing military operations. He indicated that Kyiv is interested in deepening high-level dialogue, including the possibility of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the upcoming Group of Seven summit in France.
Sybiha also confirmed plans to visit Japan later this year as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
The comments come amid indications that Japan is evaluating the potential adoption of Ukrainian-developed drone systems to enhance its own defense capabilities, following outreach from Kyiv.
At the same time, Ukraine’s top diplomat cautioned against any reduction in sanctions pressure on Russia, arguing that such steps would undermine efforts to bring the conflict to an end.
"Now is not the right time to ease the pressure on Russia," he said, stressing the importance of continued US involvement in pushing toward a resolution.
"Any decisions to ease or eliminate sanctions pressure on Russia are wrong, and they slow down peace efforts and the peace process," he added.
Separately, Ukrainian leadership has signaled plans to expand defense exports, with new frameworks already being developed to facilitate international cooperation. These initiatives are expected to cover the production and supply of drones, missiles, and other military equipment, along with technology sharing and integration with partner defense systems across multiple regions.
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