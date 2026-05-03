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Kuwait FM Is Set for Official Visit to Turkey, Meeting Turkish FM
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Jarrah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is set to visit Türkiye on Monday, where he will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for official discussions, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
As stated by reports, the talks are expected to focus on ways to enhance existing frameworks designed to further develop bilateral relations between the two countries.
Fidan is also expected to emphasize the importance of expanding cooperation in military, defense, and connectivity sectors, especially given ongoing regional developments. He is likely to underline the need for coordinated action and stronger regional engagement in addressing emerging challenges.
According to reports, Fidan is expected to highlight Türkiye’s continued engagement with relevant parties in efforts to support positive progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran, while also seeking an end to the ongoing conflict as quickly as possible.
He is also expected to point out that Kuwait, described as one of the Gulf states most affected by Iranian attacks, has maintained a restrained stance that helped prevent further escalation of the war.
In addition, Fidan is likely to reaffirm the importance of fully restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He is also expected to say that Israel’s policies continue to contribute to instability and rising tensions across the region.
As stated by reports, the talks are expected to focus on ways to enhance existing frameworks designed to further develop bilateral relations between the two countries.
Fidan is also expected to emphasize the importance of expanding cooperation in military, defense, and connectivity sectors, especially given ongoing regional developments. He is likely to underline the need for coordinated action and stronger regional engagement in addressing emerging challenges.
According to reports, Fidan is expected to highlight Türkiye’s continued engagement with relevant parties in efforts to support positive progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran, while also seeking an end to the ongoing conflict as quickly as possible.
He is also expected to point out that Kuwait, described as one of the Gulf states most affected by Iranian attacks, has maintained a restrained stance that helped prevent further escalation of the war.
In addition, Fidan is likely to reaffirm the importance of fully restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He is also expected to say that Israel’s policies continue to contribute to instability and rising tensions across the region.
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