403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New “Orange Line” in Gaza Signals Expanded Israeli Control
(MENAFN) A newly emerging “orange line” inside the Gaza Strip is altering conditions on the ground, as Israeli forces widen their control beyond the boundaries established by a ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025. This development reflects a gradual shift in territorial control that extends past the originally agreed deployment limits.
The change follows Israel’s movement beyond the so-called Yellow Line, which had previously marked the scope of its presence under the first phase of the truce. Instead of proceeding with further withdrawals as outlined in the agreement, the situation has moved in the opposite direction, with a deeper military footprint being established.
According to the ceasefire framework, the Yellow Line divided areas where Israeli forces were stationed in the eastern section from zones in the west where Palestinians were permitted to stay, encompassing approximately 53% of the enclave. However, Palestinian sources report that this dividing line has progressively been pushed further west over the past months.
Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, told a news agency that Israel has advanced the line by an extra 8% to 9% into Gaza’s territory, increasing the portion under Israeli control to over 60%. As a result, the area accessible to Palestinians has been reduced to around 38% of the enclave, further worsening an already critical humanitarian situation.
The change follows Israel’s movement beyond the so-called Yellow Line, which had previously marked the scope of its presence under the first phase of the truce. Instead of proceeding with further withdrawals as outlined in the agreement, the situation has moved in the opposite direction, with a deeper military footprint being established.
According to the ceasefire framework, the Yellow Line divided areas where Israeli forces were stationed in the eastern section from zones in the west where Palestinians were permitted to stay, encompassing approximately 53% of the enclave. However, Palestinian sources report that this dividing line has progressively been pushed further west over the past months.
Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, told a news agency that Israel has advanced the line by an extra 8% to 9% into Gaza’s territory, increasing the portion under Israeli control to over 60%. As a result, the area accessible to Palestinians has been reduced to around 38% of the enclave, further worsening an already critical humanitarian situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment