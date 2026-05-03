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Israeli Court Prolongs Detention of Two Activists from Gaza Aid Flotilla
(MENAFN) An Israeli court on Saturday extended the detention of Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, two volunteers who were part of an aid flotilla heading toward Gaza, for an additional two days.
As stated by reports, prosecutors had initially requested a four-day extension for the Global Sumud Flotilla activists, citing security-related allegations, according to a statement issued by Adalah, a legal advocacy organization representing Palestinians inside Israel.
However, the volunteers’ legal representatives argued that “the entire legal process is fundamentally flawed and illegal,” according to the same statement.
No formal charges have been filed against either individual, and both remain under interrogation at the pre-indictment stage, the group added.
“Both Mr. de Avila and Mr. Abukeshek will be transferred back to the Shikma detention facility in Israel (Ashkelon), where they remain in isolation,” it further stated.
The activists are currently on hunger strike, protesting what they describe as unlawful detention and mistreatment.
According to reports, the Global Sumud Flotilla was attacked on Thursday near the waters off Greece, roughly 600 nautical miles from its intended destination of Gaza, which remains under blockade.
As stated by reports, prosecutors had initially requested a four-day extension for the Global Sumud Flotilla activists, citing security-related allegations, according to a statement issued by Adalah, a legal advocacy organization representing Palestinians inside Israel.
However, the volunteers’ legal representatives argued that “the entire legal process is fundamentally flawed and illegal,” according to the same statement.
No formal charges have been filed against either individual, and both remain under interrogation at the pre-indictment stage, the group added.
“Both Mr. de Avila and Mr. Abukeshek will be transferred back to the Shikma detention facility in Israel (Ashkelon), where they remain in isolation,” it further stated.
The activists are currently on hunger strike, protesting what they describe as unlawful detention and mistreatment.
According to reports, the Global Sumud Flotilla was attacked on Thursday near the waters off Greece, roughly 600 nautical miles from its intended destination of Gaza, which remains under blockade.
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