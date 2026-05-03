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IRGC Warns Trump Face “Impossible War”, Accept “Bad Deal” With Iran
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump is left with what it described as a choice between an “impossible” military confrontation and a “bad deal” with Iran.
According to reports, the IRGC intelligence wing posted on the US platform X that Tehran had issued a deadline to the US military to lift its blockade on Iranian ports. It also claimed that Europe, China, and Russia are becoming increasingly critical of Washington’s stance.
“There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between 'an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
“The room for US decision-making has narrowed,” it added.
As stated by reports, the US and Israel carried out strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, along with developments that included restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Since April 13, the US has reportedly imposed a naval blockade affecting Iranian maritime movement through the strategic waterway.
Earlier, a two-week ceasefire was declared on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan, with further discussions held in Islamabad on April 11. However, those talks did not produce a permanent agreement.
Trump later extended the ceasefire without announcing a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.
According to reports, the IRGC intelligence wing posted on the US platform X that Tehran had issued a deadline to the US military to lift its blockade on Iranian ports. It also claimed that Europe, China, and Russia are becoming increasingly critical of Washington’s stance.
“There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between 'an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
“The room for US decision-making has narrowed,” it added.
As stated by reports, the US and Israel carried out strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, along with developments that included restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Since April 13, the US has reportedly imposed a naval blockade affecting Iranian maritime movement through the strategic waterway.
Earlier, a two-week ceasefire was declared on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan, with further discussions held in Islamabad on April 11. However, those talks did not produce a permanent agreement.
Trump later extended the ceasefire without announcing a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.
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