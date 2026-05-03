China Remains World's Largest Prison For Journalists: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, May 3 (IANS) China remained the world's largest prison for journalists and its regime conducted a campaign of repression against journalism and the right to information across the world, Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its latest annual survey. Currently, China has 110 journalists and three media workers in detention, as per the report.

The Chinese regime has been using surveillance, coercion, intimidation and harassment to stop independent journalists from reporting on issues it considers“sensitive”, Tibetan Review reported, citing the RSF report.

China has been ranked 178th out of 180 nations in the world press freedom index. China is placed at the third spot from the bottom and is ahead of North Korea (179th) and Eritrea (180th), however, it has dropped two spots lower than its last year's ranking at 176th, according to a report in Tibetan Review.

China has been ranked 179th in the political indicator and legal indicator, 177th in the social indicator and 173rd in the economic indicator (21.66), showcasing systemic constraints on journalism across governance, legal frameworks, societal conditions, and media sustainability.

Earlier in March, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) strongly condemned the Chinese authorities for denying journalist Zhang Zhan access to legal counsel and isolating her from the outside world, urging the global community to intensify pressure on Beijing to end her persecution.

Citing information, RSF revealed that following her second conviction in September 2025 on“trumped-up charges", Zhan was denied access to a lawyer, obstructing her ability to appeal an“unjust verdict” with the support of independent legal counsel.

“We are outraged by the extent to which the Chinese authorities are seeking to intimidate and silence Zhang Zhan, an icon of press freedom in China. As if her arbitrary sentencing were not enough, they are now denying her the right to the legal counsel of her choosing, further undermining her ability to appeal. Zhang Zhan should be recognized as a courageous journalist who alerted the world to a deadly public health crisis, not imprisoned while her life remains at risk," said Aleksandra Bielakowska, Advocacy Manager, RSF Asia-Pacific.

“We call on the international community to intensify pressure on Beijing to end its persecution of Zhang Zhan, ensure her safety and access to adequate medical care, and secure her immediate release,” she added.

According to the RSF, Zhan was sentenced on September 19, 2025, to four years in prison on the fabricated charge of“picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” following a closed-door trial.

“At least diplomats from at least seven countries and five activists who attempted to observe the proceedings were barred from entering and, in some cases, briefly detained. Lawyers' requests to meet with her have been systematically rejected since her second sentencing, and her legal representatives have faced ongoing harassment by the authorities,” the organisation stated.

The RSF highlighted that Zhan was detained on August 28, 2024, and is being held at Shanghai's Pudong Detention Center, marking her second prison term.

She was first arrested in May 2020 for reporting from Wuhan during the Covid-19 outbreak, posting more than 100 videos online.