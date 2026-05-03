No Power Crisis, No Coal Shortage In India: PIB Fact Check Dismisses Viral Claims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Dismissing viral claims of a severe power crisis in the country, the government's fact-checking arm PIB Fact Check on Sunday said there is no coal shortage or grid failure in India and termed such posts as misleading.

The clarification came after a widely circulated post on X by a user claimed that India's power grid had hit a record demand of 277 GW amid rising summer temperatures, alleging critical coal shortages at thermal power plants and load-shedding in several states.

The post also flagged concerns over sharp evening demand spikes when solar generation drops, suggesting potential stress on the grid.

Refuting these claims, PIB Fact Check said the country's power system remains stable and adequately supplied.

It stated that the maximum peak demand recorded on May 2, 2026, stood at 229 GW, which was fully met without any shortage.

“A post circulating on social media platforms claims that India is facing a severe power crisis and grid failures due to coal shortages. These claims are misleading and aim to create unnecessary panic,” it said.

“The maximum peak demand on May 2 was 229 GW and was met completely, and there was no shortage,” it added.

The government also clarified that coal availability remains sufficient, with total coal stock at thermal power plants currently at 53.702 million tonnes.

“The total coal stock with Thermal Power Plants currently stands at 53.702 million tonnes, which is sufficient to meet requirements,” PIB Fact Check said.

It added that power availability across the country is adequate and that grid operations and distribution are being managed as per established protocols.

Addressing concerns about grid stability, the fact-check unit noted that existing frequency control defence mechanisms provide sufficient operational margin to ensure secure functioning of the power system, even during peak demand periods.

“The existing frequency control defence mechanisms provide sufficient operational margin to enable secure grid operations,” it explained.