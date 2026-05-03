Ukraine, Russian Delegates Join Meditation Session At VGRC In Surat As Participation Crosses 200

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, May 3 (IANS) Free meditation sessions organised during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) at Auro University in Hazira have attracted more than 200 participants so far, including delegates from the Ukrainian and Russian embassies, with organisers confirming the programme will continue in multiple batches until May 5, officials said on Sunday.

The sessions, conducted by the Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Center, are being held daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for visiting delegates and attendees of the summit.

Participants are guided through meditation at dedicated facilities on the campus, including a meditation hall and a sound garden, referred to as the Sensorium (sound garden).

On the first day of the conference, Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, attended the session along with his wife, Kateryna Bila, and Anna Zaichenko, Consul General at the Ukrainian Embassy.

On the second day, representatives from the Russian Embassy, including Zlata Antusheva, Head of Government Relations and Finance Sector, and Albert Safiullin, Head of Interregional Relations, also took part.

Organisers said both delegations shared positive feedback after participating in the sessions.

"Delegates from the Ukrainian and Russian embassies attended the meditation sessions on consecutive days and expressed their satisfaction after the experience," officials said.

In addition to these delegations, representatives from Japan also participated in the sessions, reflecting the international presence at the conference.

The programme has also drawn officials from the Gujarat Police and other departments of the state government, alongside visiting delegates.

"The meditation sessions are being organised in different batches from morning to evening to accommodate the large number of visitors. So far, more than 200 guests have taken part, and arrangements have been made for all interested participants to join until May 5," officials added.

The initiative forms part of the broader VGRC activities aimed at engaging visiting delegates beyond formal discussions, with a steady turnout reported across the first two days of the summit.