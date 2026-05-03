Boost For Uttarakhand Connectivity As Ramnagardehradun Train Cleared: BJP MP

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, May 3 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Baluni on Sunday announced that a new train service between Ramnagar and Dehradun has been approved, terming it a significant boost to railway connectivity in Uttarakhand.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Baluni said he had received a letter from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirming the approval for the operation of the new train, which he had earlier requested.

Calling it another achievement in the expansion of railway services in the hill state, the MP expressed gratitude to the Railway Minister for consistently supporting his proposals aimed at improving connectivity and facilities for the people of Uttarakhand.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has always shown generosity towards my requests related to railway facilities and has approved several train operations and stoppages in the state,” Baluni said.

Highlighting the broader development of railway infrastructure in Uttarakhand, he credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising connectivity in the region. According to Baluni, several key rail services have been introduced in recent years, improving accessibility and boosting regional mobility.

He cited the introduction of the 'Naini Doon Express' between Kathgodam and Dehradun, a rail service connecting Kotdwar to New Delhi, and the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Dehradun and Lucknow as notable milestones.

“The newly approved Ramnagar–Dehradun train service is expected to benefit residents and travellers by offering a more direct and convenient travel option between the Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand. It is likely to reduce travel time and provide a cost-effective alternative to road transport,” Baluni noted.

Baluni emphasised that the new service would particularly help people from the region access the state capital more easily for education, healthcare, administrative work, and tourism-related activities.

He reiterated that the Centre remains committed to strengthening infrastructure in Uttarakhand, with railway connectivity playing a crucial role in the state's socio-economic development.